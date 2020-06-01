Michigan Sheriff joins protesters marching for George Floyd – Up News Info Detroit

MUNICIPALITY OF PUEBLO, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A video of a Genesee County sheriff stripping off his riot gear to join Flint protesters marching for George Floyd has gone viral.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson crashes the five with a woman who called him by name while marching with protesters of police brutality and in memory of George Floyd on May 30, 2020 in Flint Township, Michigan. Protesters marched to Flint Township Police Department headquarters where they were met with police in riot gear. Swanson narrowed the situation by asking one of the protesters what he wanted from them. They replied that they should walk with us and so they did with some of their deputies.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson could be seen in video clips posted on social media talking to protesters: "The only reason we're here is to make sure you have a voice, that's all."

Swanson said, "These cops love you," pointing to an officer. As he spoke, he clasped his hands with the people in the crowd. Protesters were seen on video singing, "Walk with us!"

The Genesee County Sheriff proceeded with the crowd saying, “Where do you want to walk? We will walk all night. "

