Michigan Sheriff joins protesters marching for George Floyd – Up News Info Detroit

MUNICIPALITY OF PUEBLO, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – A video of a Genesee County sheriff stripping off his riot gear to join Flint protesters marching for George Floyd has gone viral.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson could be seen in video clips posted on social media talking to protesters: "The only reason we're here is to make sure you have a voice, that's all."

Swanson said, "These cops love you," pointing to an officer. As he spoke, he clasped his hands with the people in the crowd. Protesters were seen on video singing, "Walk with us!"

The Genesee County Sheriff proceeded with the crowd saying, “Where do you want to walk? We will walk all night. "

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related