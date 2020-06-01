Michigan is in phase 4 of Governor Whitmer's 6-phase plan to reopen the state – Up News Info Detroit

The phases of the pandemic include:

1. NOT CONTROLLED INCREASE

The increasing number of new cases every day, overwhelming our health systems.

If a community remains in this phase for an extended period of time, health centers could quickly become overwhelmed. Because unmitigated behavior contributes to exponential growth, communities can slow their growth rate and get out of this phase by introducing social distancing practices and wearing masks when in public.

2. PERSISTENT SPREAD

We continue to see high levels of cases with concern about the capacity of the health system.

There are still high levels of cases, but the growth rate may gradually decrease. Within this phase, the epidemic is widespread in a community and the source of infection is more difficult to trace. Although the growth rate of new cases is declining, high volumes of infected people mean that health systems could be overwhelmed, leading to higher death rates. During this phase, it is important to maintain social distancing practices to reduce spread to a level that health systems can manage as they continue to build capacity.

3. CRUSHING

The epidemic is no longer increasing and the capacity of the health system is sufficient for current needs.

Because new cases are not constantly increasing, the capacity of the health system has time to expand to epidemic needs and is often not overwhelmed. During this phase, testing and contact tracking efforts have increased across the state. To prevent each infected individual from spreading the virus uncontrollably, rapid case investigation, follow-up of contacts and containment practices within a community are necessary.

4. IMPROVEMENT

Cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are clearly on the decline.

When in the Upgrade phase, most new outbreaks are quickly identified, tracked, and contained due to robust testing infrastructure and rapid contact tracing. The capacity of the health system can generally handle these new outbreaks, and therefore the case fatality rate does not rise above typical levels. Although a community may be in a phase of decline, the total number of infected people still indicates the need to distance themselves to stop transmission and move on to the next phase.

5. CONTAINSIN G

Continuous case improvements and mortality rates, with rapidly contained outbreaks.

At this point, the number of active cases has reached a point where infection by other members of the community is less common. With widespread testing, positivity rates typically drop much lower than previous phases. Rapid case investigation, contact tracking, and containment strategies keep new cases on the decline. However, if distancing and other risk mitigation efforts do not continue, infections could start to grow again because a permanent solution to the epidemic has yet to be identified.

6. POST-PANDEMIC

Community outreach is not expected to return.

Reaching this stage would mean that community spread is not expected to return, due to sufficient community immunity and availability of treatment. Because of this, the number of infected individuals drops to almost zero and the community does not usually experience this tension from the returning epidemic. All areas of the economy are reopened and meetings of all sizes are resumed.

"The worst thing we can do is open up in a way that causes a second wave of infection and death, puts health workers at greater risk, and takes away all the progress we've made. That's why we will continue to monitor the spread of this viruses, hospital capacity, test rates and more as we work to reach the "improvement,quot; phase, Whitmer said.

