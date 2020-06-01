Michael Jordan launches an inspiring message after the murder of George Floyd

The NBA legend made sure to also talk about police brutality and "entrenched racism,quot; after the death of George Floyd. Michael Jordan is the latest celebrity to share a very powerful statement, as people and stars are taking to the streets to protest race-laden systemic injustice!

The man emphasized that he is "deeply saddened, really hurt, and just plain angry,quot; in a Twitter post.

In addition, he mentioned that he can definitely "see and feel the pain, indignation and frustration of everyone,quot;, and that he is standing "with those who denounce racism and violence rooted against people of color in our country."

The legendary athlete stated that "we have had enough too,quot; and encouraged people to take action.

Fans of the NBA star know very well that Jordan has stayed away from sharing his political beliefs for a long time, but this was obviously the time to finally take a public stance even for him.

However, at the heart of his message, it was still that unity is the answer and that it is the best "weapon,quot; against injustice and violence.

‘I don't have the answers, but our collective voices really show strength and the inability to be divided by others. We have to listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality, "he continued to write.

He also called for demanding accountability of people in positions of power and pressuring leaders to change laws while expressing everything through a collective and peaceful voice.

"Each of us must be part of the solution, and we must work together to guarantee justice for all," he stressed in his powerful message.

Finally, Jordan made sure to send his condolences to George Floyd's family and friends.



