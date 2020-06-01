MENA MBC Studios Production Team Names New COO – Up News Info

Leading MENA media company MBC Group appointed George Ghorra as Chief Operating Officer of its in-house production arm MBC Studios.

Ghorra previously served as Chief Financial Officer at the Beirut-based Imagic Group, a pan-Arab television and digital television production group. He also worked for the EndemolShine Group in the MENA region.

At MBC Studios, he will oversee all operational and financial activities as the company seeks to expand into MENA. It is planning to offer more exclusive and original shows for its internal Shahid VIP streaming service, a leading Arabic language VOD platform in the region.

Ghorra will report to MBC Studios Managing Director Peter Smith, who is part of the executive team reporting to MBC Group CEO Marc Antoine d’Halluin.

"We are delighted to welcome George to the MBC Group," said d’Halluin. "Peter Smith and his team are doing an amazing job with a growing stream of high-end productions. George has a fantastic track record in the media and production industry and will help the team build a strong production organization that can deliver the highest quality TV series. "