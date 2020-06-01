Massive gatherings, erosion of trust, change in coronavirus control

NY – The protests that erupted across the country over the past week, and the police response to them, threaten to reverse efforts by health officials to track and contain the spread of the coronavirus just as those efforts were finally beginning.

Health experts need newly infected people to remember and count everyone they have interacted with for several days to alert other people who may have been exposed and prevent them from spreading the disease further. But that process, known as contact tracing, depends on people knowing who they've been in contact with, a daunting task if they've been in a mass meeting.

And the process is based on something that may be suddenly scarce: trust in government.

"These events that are happening now are more threats to the confidence we need," said Dr. Sandro Galea, dean of the Boston University School of Public Health. "If we don't have that, I am concerned that our ability to control new outbreaks will become more limited," he said.

Government officials have hoped to continue reopening businesses, churches and other organizations after months of orders to stay home and other infection prevention measures. But health experts also hoped that any reopening would be accompanied by widespread testing, contact tracing, and isolation to prevent new waves of disease from starting.

Over the past week, protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer stabbed him in the neck with the knee, have involved thousands of people gathered in large crowds in more from 20 cities across the country.

It is unclear whether the protests themselves will trigger large new outbreaks. The protests were abroad, where infections do not spread as easily as they do indoors. In addition, many of the protesters wore masks, and much of the contact was likely less dangerous "transient,quot; moments of people moving, passing each other, said Dr. William Schaffner, infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University .

But, still, experts fear that public efforts to contain the disease in the future may be undermined.

In Los Angeles, the city's mayor announced Saturday that the COVID-19 testing centers were being closed due to security concerns related to violent protests. Testing in Minneapolis will be affected because some of the clinics that provide the service have been damaged in the protests, according to a city government spokesman.

The reduced tests could "be giving the virus another advantage," Schaffner said.

And contract tracking, which is just getting started in several states, is an even bigger concern. It involves people who work for or with health departments who ask intimate questions about where a person has been and who they have been talking to, and get complete and true answers in return.

"In this current environment that has improved or led to mistrust of government authority, it could make them unwilling to speak to anyone in government," Schaffner said.

That's especially true of black communities trying to cope with long-standing episodes of police violence and frustrations with the way they have been marginalized and mistreated by people who work for government agencies. And those are the communities that have been most affected by the coronavirus in the United States. USA And what more do they need public health measures to help control it.

At a press conference Saturday, Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington used the term "contact tracing,quot; when describing an investigation into protesters arrested there. He said the goal is "to see if there are criminal or white supremacist organizations that have played a role,quot; and "to understand how we are persecuting them, legally," Harrington said.

But Harrington's use of "contact tracking,quot; by law enforcement can complicate the job of helping health workers as they try to track the spread of the virus, some experts said.

“That was an abuse of the word & # 39; contact tracing & # 39 ;. That's not what contact tracing is, ”said Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Contact tracing is a service to patients and their contacts to provide services to patients and warn contacts. It has nothing to do with police activity. Nothing," said Frieden, who is currently president of Resolve to Save. Lives, a nonprofit organization that works to Prevent epidemics.

Galea said she hopes many people will separate in their minds the follow-up of contacts by public health workers from crime investigations by police. But he added: "I think it is sometimes difficult to make a distinction when you feel sidelined by the entire government and attached to it."

