Mass extinctions are accelerating, scientists report

We are in the midst of a mass extinction, many scientists warned, this was not driven by a catastrophic natural event, but by humans. Unnatural loss of biodiversity is accelerating, and if it continues, the planet will lose vast ecosystems and the needs they provide, including fresh water, pollination, and pest and disease control.
On Monday, there was more bad news: We're running faster and closer to the point of collapse than scientists previously thought, according to research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The extinction rate among land veterans species is significantly higher than previous estimates, and the critical window to prevent mass loss will close much earlier than previously assumed, in 10 to 15 years.
"We are eroding the planet's capabilities to maintain human life and life in general," said Gerardo Ceballos, an ecologist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico and lead author of the new study.
The current rate of extinctions far exceeds those that would occur naturally, Dr. Ceballos and colleagues found. Scientists know of 543 species lost in the past 100 years, a count that would normally take 10,000 years to accumulate.
"In other words, every year during the past century we lost the same number of species that are normally lost in 100 years," said Dr. Ceballos.
If nothing changes, an additional 500 species of land vertebrates are likely to become extinct in the next two decades alone, with total losses equivalent to those that would have occurred naturally over 16,000 years.
To determine how many species are on the brink of extinction, Dr. Ceballos and co-authors Paul Ehrlich, a conservation biologist at Stanford University, and Peter Raven, an ecologist at the Missouri Botanical Garden, used population data on 29,400 species of terrestrial vertebrates. compiled by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Of those species, 515 – or 1.7 percent – are critically endangered, they found, with less than 1,000 individuals remaining. Approximately half of these species comprise less than 250 individuals.
The researchers also examined species with populations between 1,000 and 5,000. When scientists added those 388 species to their original analysis, they found an 84 percent geographic overlap, primarily in the tropics, with species in the critically endangered group.
The loss of some will likely trigger a ripple effect that will lead others to a downward spiral, ultimately threatening entire ecosystems, the authors report. Dr. Ceballos compared this process to removing bricks from a house wall.
"If you take out a brick, nothing happens, maybe it just gets louder and wetter on the inside," he said. "But if you take out too many, eventually your house will collapse."
Conservationists, therefore, should consider all species with populations of less than 5,000 individuals to be endangered, Dr. Ceballos and colleagues concluded.
"This is a substantial increase from what we typically think was in jeopardy," said Daniel Blumstein, an ecologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the research.
The new study also emphasizes the importance of protecting individual animal populations, not just a species itself. Based on an analysis of the current and historical ranges of critically endangered species, the researchers calculated that more than 237,000 individual populations have disappeared since 1900.
in a In a previous study, Dr. Ceballos and Dr. Ehrlich similarly found that 32 percent of the populations of 27,600 vertebrate species are declining worldwide.
As populations disappear from geographic areas, the role of the species there also disappears. The loss of bees in the United States, for example, would mean an economic blow of more than $ 15 billion, but the species itself would still survive in other parts of the world.
"The decline in the population of common species [major predators, large-bodied herbivores such as rhinos, pollinators, and others] has major effects on the way ecosystems function, even when they are far from extinction," said Rebecca Shaw , chief scientist at the World Wildlife Fund, who was not involved in the research.
"Ceballos and his colleagues tell us with scientific certainty that the survival of these species is linked to our own survival," he added.
Dr. Ehrlich emphasized that the general findings of the study were almost certainly a great understatement of the true scope of the extinction problem. Their analysis did not account for aquatic or invertebrate plants or species, and included only about 5 percent of terrestrial vertebrates for which scientists have population data.
The findings are "in fact what one would expect in the biodiversity crisis," said Thomas Lovejoy, an ecologist at George Mason University, who was not involved in the research. The document "should be seen as an important wake-up call while there is still time to make a difference."
That so few people are aware of the impending crisis, added Dr. Lovejoy, is the cause of the crisis itself.
Many of those who are aware may simply feel that the loss is not a consequence. "People say," What difference does it make to me? "Dr. Ehrlich said.
But often the role of a particular plant or animal in an ecosystem becomes apparent only after the species in question is gone.
Passenger pigeons, for example, once numbered in billions. Their voracious appetite for seeds limited the growth of the population of other species that feed on seeds, including white-footed mice, the natural reservoir of the bacteria that causes Lyme disease.
After the migratory pigeon became extinct, populations of white-footed mice exploded and increased risks to human health. Researchers on the impact of the extinction of the migratory pigeon He wrote in Science, "They still feel a century after the death of the last passenger pigeon."
As humans continue to invade nature and wildlife, Dr. Ceballos and colleagues warn of a series of cascading impacts, including more frequent occurrences of New diseases and pandemics. Most scientists believe that the coronavirus that launched the pandemic originated from an animal.
"The Covid-19 vaccine was a natural habitat," said Dr. Ceballos. "The pandemic is a great example of how badly we have treated nature."
With enough species losses, ecosystems will eventually fail, destabilizing economies and governments and triggering famines and refugee crises. But there are steps that can be taken now, said Dr. Ceballos.
Habitat loss and wildlife trade are currently responsible for the worst part of the problem, while climate change has not yet unleashed "the full tsunami,quot; of its impacts, Dr. Ceballos said.
To offset the more urgent wave of extinctions, he and his colleagues call for an immediate end to the illegal wildlife trade.
"There is no way this can continue, killing species and putting all of humanity at risk," said Dr. Ceballos. "We can solve this problem immediately."
They also call for stopping deforestation and a comprehensive reform of the legal wildlife trade, one that prioritizes sustainability over profits.
"The most fundamental problem is reducing the scale of human enterprise, especially its consumption demands in the biosphere," said Dr. Ehrlich.
Making these changes will require choosing leaders who prioritize the environment, redistribute resources, and slow the growth of the human population. To help organize these efforts, Dr. Ceballos and Dr. Ehrlich launched a new global initiative called Stop extinction.
The initiative aims to provide a framework for creating new national agreements, as well as tools to educate and activate the public about the ongoing extinction crisis.
"We all need to understand that what we do in the next five to 10 years will define the future of humanity," said Dr. Ceballos.