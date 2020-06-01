Mass extinctions are accelerating, scientists report

We are in the midst of a mass extinction, many scientists warned, this was not driven by a catastrophic natural event, but by humans. Unnatural loss of biodiversity is accelerating, and if it continues, the planet will lose vast ecosystems and the needs they provide, including fresh water, pollination, and pest and disease control.

On Monday, there was more bad news: We're running faster and closer to the point of collapse than scientists previously thought, according to research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The extinction rate among land veterans species is significantly higher than previous estimates, and the critical window to prevent mass loss will close much earlier than previously assumed, in 10 to 15 years.

"We are eroding the planet's capabilities to maintain human life and life in general," said Gerardo Ceballos, an ecologist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico and lead author of the new study.

The current rate of extinctions far exceeds those that would occur naturally, Dr. Ceballos and colleagues found. Scientists know of 543 species lost in the past 100 years, a count that would normally take 10,000 years to accumulate.