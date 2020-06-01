Marlon Wayans allegedly picking up two girls while grabbing takeout

Instagram

The star / producer of & # 39; Fifty Shades of Black & # 39; She is photographed talking to two random white women and dating them after passing through a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Is Marlon Wayans hitting some random women on the street? The actor / comedian was allegedly caught picking up some girls as he left for Los Angeles in the midst of the coronavirus quarantine.

In some images obtained by MTO News, "The Wayans Bros." Alum was initially seen talking to two white women outside a local restaurant after he had some takeout. All three dressed casually and wore a black mask to follow COVID-19 protocols.

After their conversation, the 47-year-old screenwriter and producer ended up dating the two girls. The trio were seen walking together, but it is unclear where they were going and what their relationship is with the two girls.

Marlon has not addressed his photos with the two girls, but a Twitter user has given him the benefit of the doubt. "Come on, just drive a bus over the man! It could be innocent! It could be!" Said fan reacted to the news.

Marlon married his longtime girlfriend Angela Zackery in 2005 after dating since 1992. They have two children together, 20-year-old daughter Amai Zackery Wayans and 18-year-old son Shawn Howell Wayans. However, they separated in 2010 and she filed for divorce in 2013 after he was caught kissing another woman.

Marlon and Angela maintain their cordial relationship despite their separation. On Mother's Day, he posted a sweet tribute to his ex-wife. "Happy Mother's Day to my baby … you have been wonderful, loyal, loving, compassionate, empathetic, courageous, humble, strong, responsible, sweet, intelligent, God fearing, beautiful inside and out," she wrote together with some flashback photos, including one showing him kissing her belly. "And you managed to pour all of that on our children. How can I not honor you on this day and every day."

He added, "Shit after reading all that you are, all I can think of is 'boy, you really screwed up Marlon'! [Face with tears of joy emojis] this love is beyond flesh … we are in the blood. I love you for life … this and all the others. Fellas, I don't care what he did, how you can hurt yourself, why they ended … it doesn't matter. Thank the gift of life he gave you. Honor that woman today … and every day. She is always your family. "