Maharashtra government gives green flag to resume shootings

The coronavirus pandemic has stopped companies around the world, and Bollywood is no different. Movie and television recordings were suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, but now it seems that things are about to change slowly. Recently, the Maharashtra government allowed the resumption of filming for movies, television series, commercials, web programs and more, with immediate effect. The move follows appeals from the film industry. According to a report, the Bollywood filmmakers' delegation reportedly called Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in this regard last week.

In issuing a Government Resolution (GR), the Ministry of Cultural Affairs said on Sunday that producers will have to carry out pre-production and post-production work adhering to guidelines established by the government. The order established that the rules of social distancing must be strictly followed with an emphasis on personal hygiene.

According to a source, those intending to resume the shooting should submit their applications to the Maharashtra Films Cultural Development, Theater and Culture Corporation at Dadasaheb Phalke Film City, Goregaon, or at the district colleges involved across the state.