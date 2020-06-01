Madison Beer says she was gassed with tears in protest at George Floyd's death

Madison beer revealed that she was gassed while protesting George FloydDeath.

On Sunday, the "Home With You,quot; singer attended a protest in Santa Monica and documented her experience in her Instagram stories. After sharing a photo of herself marching and holding Black Lives Matter posters, she urged supporters to leave the protest once the demonstration seemed unsafe.

"I was just gassed," she posted, along with a selfie of her glassy, ​​red eyes. "Get out of Santa Monica now." Beer also shared images of the police arriving on the scene and sounding their sirens. To further warn the protesters, she also went to Twitter, writing: "LEAVE SANTA MONICA NOW IF YOU CAN, I ONLY TAKEN TEARS, THEY ARE ARRESTING EVERYONE AND TOOK ALL THE CROWDS."

Days before the protest, the 21-year-old star expressed her anguish over Floyd's death with an emotional Instagram post.