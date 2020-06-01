Madison Beer says she was gassed with tears in protest at George Floyd's death

Madison beer revealed that she was gassed while protesting George FloydDeath.
On Sunday, the "Home With You,quot; singer attended a protest in Santa Monica and documented her experience in her Instagram stories. After sharing a photo of herself marching and holding Black Lives Matter posters, she urged supporters to leave the protest once the demonstration seemed unsafe.
"I was just gassed," she posted, along with a selfie of her glassy, red eyes. "Get out of Santa Monica now." Beer also shared images of the police arriving on the scene and sounding their sirens. To further warn the protesters, she also went to Twitter, writing: "LEAVE SANTA MONICA NOW IF YOU CAN, I ONLY TAKEN TEARS, THEY ARE ARRESTING EVERYONE AND TOOK ALL THE CROWDS."
Days before the protest, the 21-year-old star expressed her anguish over Floyd's death with an emotional Instagram post.
"I am heartbroken, enraged, and disturbed by the murder of George Floyd," she wrote. "I mourn all the unfair killings of black people around the world at the hands of institutional racism and hate crimes. As I am a white person, I have the privilege of not having to fear for my life because of the color of my skin, but I will always be with you and I will fight with you. Your voice matters. You will not be silenced. #blacklivesmatter today, tomorrow and forever. "
Like Beer, several celebrities have shown their support by joining the protests in pursuit of justice. Among them were Jamie Foxx, Tinashe, Nick cannon, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Rachel Lindsay and more.
Speaking to a crowd during a press conference in Minneapolis on Friday, Foxx said: "I think what you saw on television, see this man pleading for his life. As I sit with my two daughters, my nephews … what it does is, it makes things too complicated when a black man tries to tell his son or daughter how to function in life. Even the things we have taught them don't seem to work. "
Stars like Janelle Monáe and Steve Carell They have donated to help rescue protesters. In addition to donating, Chrissy Teigenhas used its platform to encourage fans to take action. "I am committed to donating $ 100,000 to protester rescues across the country," Teigen tweeted, before increasing his donation after receiving negative feedback from a troll. "Make it $ 200,000."