Los Angeles Health Director Ferrer blames racism for health inequalities – Up News Info

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles director of public health, took the time at the top of her coronavirus briefing on Monday to address the protests and violence of the past few days and the death of George Floyd.

"I think it is important to comment on the connection between these two concerns," he began, "the death of a black man at the hands of the police and the COVID-19 experience in L.A. County.

"We know that African Americans fare worse than other groups on virtually all measures of health status," Ferrer continued, "and it has become all too common to blame individual behaviors when, in fact, the science is clear: the Root cause of Health inequities are racism and discrimination, and how it limits access to the same opportunities and resources that each of us needs for optimal health and well-being.

"Science also tells us that a lifetime of stress associated with experiences of daily acts of discrimination and oppression play an important role," said the director of health. "It begins at birth with higher black infant mortality rates and surprisingly higher maternal mortality rates among black women and runs into adulthood, when we see black residents of Los Angeles County experiencing early onset of heart disease, hypertension and diabetes and earlier deaths.

"When I report each week that we have seen a high number of black deaths in this county due to COVID-19," said Ferrer, "I am reporting on the consequences of these iniquities. And it is not just the direct victim of violence. The one who pays the price of brutality It is an entire community that lives in fear that next time it could be them, or their son or daughter, neighbor or friend.

"It is the consequence of that fear that we are seeing when we report instance after instance of inequality in health outcomes."