Los Angeles County Health Officials Urge Protesters to Wear Masks – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Public health experts in Los Angeles County are concerned about the spread of the coronavirus as thousands gather to protest the deadly arrest of George Floyd.

While many wore masks and some initial protests called on participants to practice physical distancing, many groups were seen without covering their faces and standing together as they demanded justice.

Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Los Angeles County Director of Public Health, urged protesters to exercise their First Amendment rights to also consider the health of themselves and their community.

More than 2,500 people died in Los Angeles County from COVID-19, and Ferrer claimed that African Americans have shown a slightly higher death rate than other races and ethnicities.

"We know that black Americans fare worse than other groups on virtually all measures of health status and it has become all too common to blame individual behaviors, when in fact the science is clear," he said at a news conference. Monday. "The root cause of health inequities is racism and discrimination and how it limits access to the same opportunities and resources that each of us needs for optimal health and well-being."

Protests erupted in California and around the world after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died shortly after an officer knelt on his neck for several minutes while arresting him.

Protesters have also been speaking on behalf of other African Americans who were killed by police officers.

“We are living through difficult and tumultuous times across the country and we join the many voices that unite in anger, frustration and protest. Peaceful protests are very important, but I ask everyone to take care of each other when they unite, "said Ferrer." While you are with other people, wear cloth face covers. As much as possible, practice physical distancing, staying six feet away from everyone else. There is a great risk that these meetings will become super-secretary events. "

Health experts continue to encourage people to stay safe by staying home if they are sick, washing their hands frequently, and avoiding touching their eyes, nose, or mouth.