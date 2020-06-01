Los Angeles County announces 22 new coronavirus deaths, 978 new cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angles County health officials announced 22 new deaths and 978 new cases of coronavirus on Monday.

All but one person who died had underlying health problems and 16 people were over 65 years of age.

Reports of increasing cases across the county occur as evidence capacity continues to increase.

The test results are available to nearly 612,000 people and 8% of people with positive results, authorities said.

Meanwhile, many test sites were closed or closed early Monday due to the county-wide state of emergency in response to the days of unrest following George Floyd's deadly arrest in Minneapolis.

Ferrer also said that a pregnant woman who tested positive for coronavirus and her unborn child died after complications.

"This is a very difficult time in our communities, and there are many people who are experiencing the deep sadness of their loved ones who have passed away from COVID-19," he said in a statement. “We deeply regret their loss. Please know that we think of you every day.

The public health department said it supports residents who exercise their First Amendment rights through protests, but also encouraged protesters to cover their faces and practice physical distancing as much as possible.

The best protection against coronavirus is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your hands unwashed, stay home if you are sick, practice physical distance, and put on a clean face in public.