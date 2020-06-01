Los Angeles Biden and Garcetti condemn Trump for reaction to George Floyd protests – Up News Info

"We need some morale and we need a little leadership," Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti told Joe Biden today about what he was looking for from the federal government after weeks of the coronavirus pandemic raging the City of Angels. and a weekend of protests and riots. of George Floyd's murder last week.

While the alleged Democratic candidate lamented "several horrible years, but six horrible months" and Floyd's "inhuman … murder" by a Minneapolis police officer, Garcetti criticized the current "national leadership pushing toward 20th-century police surveillance, when crime rates were higher ”With threats of more violence in response.

Former Vice President Biden and Garcetti joined a remote roundtable on Monday for Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Chicago Mayor after a weekend that saw their respective cities rocked by nights of police rubber bullets , violence and looting after the main peaceful protests. St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter joined about 10 minutes after the roundtable began, though his connection from the back of a car was disconnected a couple of times until he was able to log in from his office.

Hearing civic leaders about the inadequate response to the COVID-19 crisis, the resulting severe economic recession, and now the social unrest stemming from police violence, Biden calls on current Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to take the "let them eat cake" attitude. bringing more relief to small businesses and limp cities. "This is strange," he added.

While all the civic officials at today's round table are Democrats like Biden, Garcetti is particularly close to the former vice president, as was repeatedly evident in his video conference this morning.

Considered a likely cabinet candidate in a Biden administration, Garcetti, his longtime advocate, is helping to lead the vice-presidential search for the former Veep this year. Earlier this year, promising to choose a woman as his running mate, Biden has said he will make his selection public in the coming weeks.

Visiting a church in Wilmington Delaware earlier this morning, the former vice president promised 15 African American community leaders that if elected, they would meet with a supervisory board to discuss police tactics with 100 days to take office. We will make sure that economic recovery addresses institutional structures and institutional racism, but also economic structures that need to be redressed, "added a COVID-19 mask with Biden, which addresses how communities of color have been disproportionately beaten by The health pandemic.

That was the second time in so many days that Biden has ventured out of confinement at his own nearby home. On Sunday, after speaking privately with the Floyd family, the candidate went without warning to a protest site in his adopted hometown to speak and listen to those who have been on the street for the murder of the Minneapolis man on 25 May for a moment. former police officer facing third-degree murder charges.

On the other hand, after releasing more tweets that throw more unsubstantiated blame for the weekend's protests and violence on left-wing groups and more bravado, the former host of Celebrity Apprentice carried out a defensive tirade against the nation's governors. by phone. today. In addition to calling state leaders "weak", among other insults, Trump also received a call Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he was probably much more courteous.

"If I actually make it, you guys are in trouble," Biden told the four mayors near the end of their nearly hour-long video chat today, "because I'm going to need your help to do it." POTUS's hope concluded: "We have to do something great."