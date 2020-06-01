Lori Harvey shares her response to the looting in Atlanta after her friend's store was destroyed

As tensions between police officers and civilians continue to rise, people across the country participate in protests in which some, including Lori Harvey, have been affected.

After the tragic death of George Floyd, and many others, at the hands of police brutality, there are peaceful and violent protests, looting and riots across the country.

Unfortunately, businesses are being mugged and looted at the hands of disgruntled civilians, and Lori Harvey turned to Instagram to express her frustration after her friend's store was smashed in the process.

"Atlanta, you guys took it too far last night," Lori said in her Instagram story. "My heart is very broken by my friends. I know how hard they worked to build SacDelux from scratch (2 BLACK women) and I can't even imagine the pain of seeing it destroyed like this for no reason. "

She continues, apologizing to her friends and sending love in her own way.

"I'm so sorry this happened to you guys. The looting of SacDelux was absolutely pointless and unpleasant. I'm glad you didn't get hurt in the process … I love you both very much and I'm here for whatever you need!"

While Lori has not commented on the situation since then, some people have been criticizing her response and emphasizing the importance of sticking together to fight for the biggest issue at hand.

