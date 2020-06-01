Lorde says white silence is hurting right now in a message to fans

In the wake of George Floyddeath Lorde is trying to do its part as an ally.

According to BillboardThe Grammy-winning singer emailed fans over the weekend, condemning police brutality and describing her efforts to help fight it.

"I have been following this week's events in the United States from New Zealand. I also attended the peaceful protest in Auckland today to support the Black Lives Matter movement," said the 23-year-old artist.

"One of the things I find most frustrating about social media is performative activism, predominantly by white celebrities (like me)," Lorde continued. "It is difficult to strike a balance between self-service screens on social media and true action. But part of being an ally is knowing when to speak and when to listen, and I know that white silence right now is more damaging than the selfie of Wack's protest So let me be clear: This ongoing systematic brutality by the police is racist, it is disgusting and it is not surprising. "

The singer continued to proclaim her support for her listeners who have been affected by this injustice and whose culture has informed their music.