Lorde says white silence is hurting right now in a message to fans

In the wake of George Floyddeath Lorde is trying to do its part as an ally.
According to BillboardThe Grammy-winning singer emailed fans over the weekend, condemning police brutality and describing her efforts to help fight it.
"I have been following this week's events in the United States from New Zealand. I also attended the peaceful protest in Auckland today to support the Black Lives Matter movement," said the 23-year-old artist.
"One of the things I find most frustrating about social media is performative activism, predominantly by white celebrities (like me)," Lorde continued. "It is difficult to strike a balance between self-service screens on social media and true action. But part of being an ally is knowing when to speak and when to listen, and I know that white silence right now is more damaging than the selfie of Wack's protest So let me be clear: This ongoing systematic brutality by the police is racist, it is disgusting and it is not surprising. "
The singer continued to proclaim her support for her listeners who have been affected by this injustice and whose culture has informed their music.
"As someone who has made art directly inspired and in conversation with hip hop, it is my responsibility to let you know that I am here," he wrote. "I extend that sentiment to all my fellow musicians and producers who have squeezed a trap to make it more cheat, who have drawn a pattern of high hats in ProTools because they heard something similar in a hip hop song and made them feel great and great. We have the responsibility to inform our affected listeners that we are also with them when it is difficult, not only when it is easy. Not only when we benefit. We see you and we are here. "
As the letter continued, Lorde included not only her verbal support, but also her tangible actions. "I am still learning the nuances of all this. I am still working on how to practice activism while refraining from social media. The numbers at the protests and mass gatherings speak out loud, hopefully leading to eventual legislative change as well. that I do that. " she wrote. "The money helps concretely, paying things like bail to free unjustly detained activists, so I do that. I don't feel completely comfortable posting donation links asking for money, I don't know what kind of financial situation he is in right now. It depends on me use my resources, resources you gave me, directly or indirectly, to donate on your behalf. "
The interpreter concluded her email with a message targeting her "black and brown listeners,quot; and a link to a petition calling for the police officers in Floyd's arrest to be fired and charges to be brought. "I am sorry that this is your reality, that you have had no choice but to be defined by this, to give it your energy. I am aware of that tax on you," he wrote. "I hope that the white people you meet are doing everything they can to ease your burden. And I really, really hope that the systems change to better protect you.
"Black Lives Matter,quot;, he signed. "L."