Looters set fire to DMV in San Bernardino, Ransack Stores – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The riots that plagued the Los Angeles metropolitan area over the weekend, caused by the death of George Floyd, also spread to the Inland Empire Sunday, where a DMV caught fire in San Bernardino and several stores were looted.

The protests in San Bernardino turned violent when a DMV on Waterman Avenue and 13th Street was set on fire. A man was caught on video entering and using some kind of torch to set the elements on fire.

Teams from the San Bernardino Fire Department were able to extinguish the flames before destroying the building. California Highway Patrol officers also responded, but when they arrived on the scene, the arsonist had escaped.

Looters on Sunday night also looted Walgreens and several other stores located a few blocks from the DMV. Several buildings suffered broken windows and broken doors and panels.

The city of San Bernardino declared a state of emergency by issuing a curfew that began at 8 p.m. Sunday and ran until dawn on Sunday. The city said the curfew will continue until the state of emergency is lifted.

"Right now, our primary focus is to restore order in the city and also to make sure that we can continue to function as we move forward in this incident," San Bernardino Police Lt. Michele Mahan told CBSLA Sunday by the night.

Meanwhile, a group used rocks to break glass doors and storm the Hemet Valley Mall, located at 2200 W Florida Ave. It is unclear how many businesses were damaged inside or if there were arrests.