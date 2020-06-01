Long Beach shuts down all coronavirus testing sites after Sunday's protests – Up News Info Los Angeles

– All coronavirus test sites in Long Beach were closed on Monday after Sunday's peaceful protests of George Floyd's death turned into looting and violence.

Closed sites include the Long Beach City Hall, the Long Beach City College Pacific Coast campus, as well as the Veterans Stadium site, the Port of Long Beach Administration Building, the Long Beach Police Headquarters, and the Schools Jordan and Cabrillo High Schools.

According to the city, the sites will remain closed until further notice.

People who have test appointments on Monday do not need to reschedule their appointment as their appointment will be honored any other day the site is open.

According to Long Beach police, a crowd of about 200 people who participated in a peaceful protest on Sunday quickly increased to 3,000.

Police said Monday that several people were arrested on charges of looting, robbery and curfew violations, but did not immediately confirm the number.

There was a curfew from 8 p.m. Monday at 5 a.m. Monday. Members of the National Guard patrolled Long Beach on Monday morning.

RELATED: Crowds Take to the Streets of Santa Monica Amid Anger at George Floyd's Death

New appointments are required for all test sites and can be made online or by calling 562-570-INFO (4636).

For full coverage of the situation in Minneapolis, visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)