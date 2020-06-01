Local elections, specific demands are key – Up News Info

Former President Barak Obama today called for a combination of protest and political action, voting nationally and in state and local elections, and being as specific as possible in demand for change and action to combat racism in the wake of a national surge. of anger that has swept cities across the country in the past six days.

Writing on the online publishing platform Medium, in a piece called 'How to make this the tipping point for real change', the former president condemned looting and violence, but said waves of Nationwide protests over the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police and The Current Problem of Inequality in Justice, "represents genuine and legitimate frustration at a decades-long failure to reform police practices and the criminal justice system largest in the United States. "

“The vast majority of participants have been peaceful, courageous, responsible, and inspiring. They deserve our respect and support, not a conviction, something that the police in cities like Camden and Flint have admirably understood. "What is crucial now is understanding" how to maintain momentum for real change "because" eventually, aspirations have to be translated into specific institutional laws and practices, and in a democracy, that only happens when we elect government officials who respond to our demands. "

The elected officials who matter most in reforming police departments and the criminal justice system work at the state and local levels, he said.

"Yes, we should be fighting to make sure we have a president, a Congress, a US Department of Justice. And a federal judiciary that really recognizes the current and corrosive role that racism plays in our society and wants to do something about". … (But) It is the mayors and county executives who appoint the majority of the police chiefs and negotiate collective bargaining agreements with the police unions. It is the district attorneys and state prosecutors who decide whether or not to investigate and ultimately prosecute those involved in police misconduct. Those are all the chosen positions. In some places, police review boards are also elected with the power to control police conduct. Unfortunately, voter turnout in these local races is often woefully low, especially among youth, which makes no sense given the direct impact these offices have on social justice issues, not to mention the fact that it is often determined who Who wins and who loses those seats. for just a few thousand, or even a few hundred votes. "

“Finally, the more specific we can make demands for criminal justice and police reform, the harder it will be for elected officials to offer a voice service to the cause and then return to business as usual once the protests have subsided. The content of that reform agenda will be different for various communities. A large city may need a set of reforms; One rural community may need another. Some agencies will require wholesale rehabilitation; others should make minor improvements, "he said. “Every law enforcement agency must have clear policies, including an independent body that conducts investigations of alleged misconduct. Tailoring reforms for each community will require local activists and organizations to research and educate fellow citizens in their community on which strategies work best. ”

It ended with: "Get to work!"