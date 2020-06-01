LL Cool J channels frustration at George Floyd's death through rapid-fire rap

Instagram

In a video he posted on social media, the rapper & # 39; All I Have & # 39; He spits on what it is to be black in the country, highlighting several high-profile police brutality cases.

LL Cool J He uses his rap skills to draw attention to what it is to be a black man in the country. Nearly a week after George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis police officer during the arrest, rapper "Control Myself" released a quick rap about the death of the 46-year-old man and other high-profile cases.

In a video posted on Instagram on Sunday, May 31, the 52-year-old woman began to spit out rhymes: "For 400 years you had your knees on our necks / A garden of evil without seeds of respect / In the mirror of America all that she sees is repentance / Instead of letting the blood live, they ask for blood. " He continued: "Vengeance is a plate that is served in platelets / Transfusion, a confusion that abuses our intellect."

Without the company of any supporting music or rhythms, the "Lip sync battle"The host continued to refer to the approval of the bill for the stimulus check as part of the Coronavirus Economic Aid, Relief and Security Act (CARES)." / My mom was not rich but she earned my respect / She made a little money for a lot of blood, tears and sweat ", she rapped.

Cool J then targeted Derek Chauvin, who was charged with the Floyd murder. "Jumping up and down in the police and vex cars / After Chauvin killed George Floyd, we came next," he spat. "The anarchy of Molotov cocktails on set / The rich took the loot, so now we plunder *** / Feeling like a caged tiger being whipped for tricks / So I lit fires and screamed and threw bricks / They tried to run me over and Arrest me and *** / Tased, pepper spray and a look with the boy. "

Then the "Deep blue sea"The actor compared police treatment between black and white protesters." They ran into the state with them AKs quickly / But let a ***** try to do that with that white boy *** / There will be no rubber bullets bouncing off ribs, "he rhymed." But the white supremacist confronts the cops and spits / tries to roast, Becky called the boy / waiting and praying for some Emmett Till s *** to the police. "

Near the end of his rapid-fire rap, Cool J spat, "The new Malcom, Marin and Marcus are now grown / America is a graveyard full of black men's bones / And I don't have to tell you that Briana Taylor was killed in it. own house / If they had lived, someone could have rang the bells, Eric (Garner) could have attracted attention. "

"Beyond the t-shirts and obituaries he mentions / he could still have been counting grants / for me he could have gone to rice," he continued. "They didn't owe the cops anything, but they all paid the price / So yeah, we should protect our Second Amendment rights / Because in a second a dirty cop could kick the door in the night."

In the end, Cool J made his final lines by saying, "Being black in America is like throwing a pair of dice / But what is at stake is much higher than playing with my life." Before closing the session, he emphasized, "Black Lives Matter; forever."