Lizzo cries during the video discussion on "Black Lives Matter,quot; and more – Watch his powerful and moving speech!

Lizzo was thrilled to speak about the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the horrific murder of George Floyd. The singer of & # 39; Juice & # 39; He came to IG Live to talk about the enormous injustices that blacks in America have been going through to the point of fearing for their lives.

He also took this opportunity to update his followers on the protests in Minneapolis as he had received a message from the locals.

‘What I have just been told is that at the moment, most of the violence that is coming comes from the KKK and also from the heavily militarized police. There are white supremacist groups that come from the south, patrol the streets and shoot people. Follow the people of Minneapolis "because the real story is not fully told," he told fans during the live session.

Then she started crying just thinking about the current situation, arguing that "they are never black people, they are always white people who use the term,quot; racial war. "We don't want that to be bullshit. We want what we have always wanted from the beginning of Being in this country f ** king, the same rights that all these other people have. It's not that difficult. I've been trying to stay composed all this time. "

After regaining her composure, the artist insisted that black people are tired. We are very tired of always being exposed to the danger of those destined to protect all American citizens, also known as the police!

Another danger he mentioned is, of course, white supremacist groups that simply shoot people and run over them with their cars.

Lizzo noted that while this is a policy related issue, it could be where people split up on the issues at hand, at the end of the day, it is much more than that!

"It is in the veins of this country … there is racism running through its veins."

Lizzo had a lot more to say during this live session



