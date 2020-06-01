Lizzo breaks down in tears as he tackles racism amid protests

Lizzo It is ready for change.
On Sunday, the "Juice,quot; singer went to social media with a plea in response to the death of George Floyd. While hosting an Instagram Live, he relayed a message he had received from locals about the current climate in Minneapolis, updating his followers on how the Black Lives Matter protests have escalated.
"What they just told me is that right now all the violence, most of the violence that is happening in that city comes from the KKK and the heavily militarized police. There are people who come from the south, come terrorist groups of white supremacy " from the south, patrolling the streets, shooting people, "he said, according to BillboardHe added, "Follow some people in Minneapolis‘ because the real story is not fully told. "
Then the Grammy winner started crying as she tried to process recent events. "They are never black people, they are always white people who use the term & # 39; racial war & # 39;", explained Lizzo. "We don't want that shit."
"We don't want that shit," he continued. "We want what we have always wanted from the beginning to be in this f – king country, the same right that all these other people have. It is not that difficult. I have been trying to maintain my composure all this time. I am really working on all this time. "
Taking a moment to compose himself, Lizzo continued: "It's not that difficult to see. People who don't see it don't want to see it. I have no sympathy for people who don't see it anymore." Blacks are tired. We are very tired. "
The singer of "Truth Hurts,quot; continued: "I am tired of putting myself in danger, it is not the danger of the protesters, (it is) the danger of the police that do not value me. The danger of the groups of white supremacists who are shooting people, who They run people over with their cars. How can we not see where the problem is? Why is everyone so political in the media? This is not a political problem. The problem is in politics, but it is not. political problem. It is much deeper than politics. It is in the veins of this country … there is racism running through its veins. "
Speaking of her own experiences, Lizzo recalled seeing celebrities take action during similar situations and explained that she will no longer be silent on matters that matter to her.
"No one seems to care how black women feel," she said. "I wasn't in this position a year ago, (with) this profile. These people didn't know who I was a year ago. I remember every time these things happened … I would look at these famous people and say, 'Where are they your voices? Why don't you talk to us? "I have to realize that responsibility too. It would be irresponsible of me not to reflect the times, irresponsible of not telling the truth."
"I am a pacifist. I am … but no matter whose side you are on, be it war, peace, revolution, resolution, everything: can we just agree that it all comes down to that basic human right not to want to be brutalized Lizzo asked, "All of these people say that not all cops are bad cops. I would love to see the good cops. "
Ending his Instagram Live on an encouraging note, he assured his followers that he believes a change is coming and applauded the work that activists and protesters have done in recent days.
"This is the biggest scandal I have seen as a country, and that is giving me the first hope I have had in a long time," he said. "I really believe in the good of the people, and maybe that makes me naive, but I've seen Minneapolis get up and do incredible things. Time and again we've seen this happen without charge, without sentence, with no punishment. So that doesn't really feel like progress. "
"I still love my darkness. I still love your darkness," he concluded. "I still believe everyone's life matters. But until we start treating each life equally and respecting it equally, we must say Black Lives Matter. I hope everyone can really see this shit for what it is. Open your mind, open your heart, listen, believe. "
Earlier in the day, the "Cuz I Love You,quot; singer shared another message with fans in light of the recent protests.
"Protest is not the end of progress, it is the beginning," his post captioned. "I wonder what would happen if all the big companies and celebrities who have shown their support on social media went out and used their platform to allow activists and protesters to speak and be seen. I wonder what would happen if we allowed outrage to have a positive influence in our local government?
She continued: "What if those in power defied the police and dismantled their racist culture and corrupt power structures? The cities are burning, you are watching? I am with Minneapolis. I believe in us. The change will come. . #Blacklivesmatter. "
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."