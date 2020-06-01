Lizzo breaks down in tears as he tackles racism amid protests

Lizzo It is ready for change.

On Sunday, the "Juice,quot; singer went to social media with a plea in response to the death of George Floyd. While hosting an Instagram Live, he relayed a message he had received from locals about the current climate in Minneapolis, updating his followers on how the Black Lives Matter protests have escalated.

"What they just told me is that right now all the violence, most of the violence that is happening in that city comes from the KKK and the heavily militarized police. There are people who come from the south, come terrorist groups of white supremacy " from the south, patrolling the streets, shooting people, "he said, according to BillboardHe added, "Follow some people in Minneapolis‘ because the real story is not fully told. "

Then the Grammy winner started crying as she tried to process recent events. "They are never black people, they are always white people who use the term & # 39; racial war & # 39;", explained Lizzo. "We don't want that shit."