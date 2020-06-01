Lizzo addresses whites regarding racism: "As long as you remain silent, you are part of the problem,quot;

Roommates, Lizzo is using his great platform to make a very strong statement about racism and the state of affairs that are currently happening in the country right now. He recently posted on his Instagram account and openly called out to white people who choose to remain silent rather than talk about what's going on.

In a video posted to Instagram, Lizzo was straight to the point about how he feels about those who choose to remain silent right now:

“Black people, this is your daily reminder that it is not your job to educate people about racism or white privileges. It is exhausting and if you don't see it anymore or don't believe it, you don't want to. There is Google and there are books and they can do it themselves. White people, this is your daily reminder that as long as you remain silent, you are part of the problem. I know you are not racist, but you have to be more than that. You have to be anti-racist. Talk loud. And to all the influencers who have spoken, thank you very much for your partnership and your support. "

However, Lizzo was not done and added further to his subtitle for the video:

"Protest is not the end of progress, it is the beginning. I wonder what would happen if all the big companies and celebrities who have shown their support on social media came out and used their platform to allow activists and protesters to speak and be seen. I wonder what would happen if we allowed outrage to positively influence our local government. What if those in power defied the police and dismantled their racist culture and corrupt power structures? Cities are burning, are you watching? I am with Minneapolis. I believe in us. The change will come. #blacklivesmatter "

Lizzo joins the long list of celebrities speaking after George Floyd's mindless murder at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was recently arrested and charged with third-degree murder for his role in Floyd's death.

