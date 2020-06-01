Lil Wayne Faces Criticism After Comments On George Floyd

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Lil Wayne was criticized for his comments on the death and sequels of George Floyd.

"I think when we see these situations, I think we also have to understand that we have to be very specific. And what I mean by that is that we have to stop seeing it with such a broad vision, which means that we have to stop placing the fault lies with all the force and everyone or a certain race or everyone with a badge, "he told Fat Joe via Instagram Live.

