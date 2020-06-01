Lil Wayne Faces Criticism After Comments On George Floyd

Lil Wayne was criticized for his comments on the death and sequels of George Floyd.

"I think when we see these situations, I think we also have to understand that we have to be very specific. And what I mean by that is that we have to stop seeing it with such a broad vision, which means that we have to stop placing the fault lies with all the force and everyone or a certain race or everyone with a badge, "he told Fat Joe via Instagram Live.

He then gave his opinion on the change he believes should be made:

"What we have to do is learn more about it. If we want to scream about something, we know what we are screaming about. If we want to protest about something, we know what we are protesting about. Because if we want to, in it, there are a lot of facts that we believe that We know we don't know. We scream about things that sometimes aren't really true. "

Wayne fans called him out for apparently siding with the police, including actor Lakeith Stanfield, who told the rapper "STFU."

Do you think Wayne has a point or not?