Lewis Hamilton breaks F1 & # 39; dominated by whites & # 39; out of silence amid protests over the death of George Floyd

One of the most successful drivers in the history of Formula 1 racing is disappointed by the silence of his peers as people in the United States (and around the world) continue to protest the injustice following the death of George Floyd. at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

Lewis Hamilton, the only black driver in F1 history and the six-time defending world champion, posted a message on his Instagram story on Sunday apparently calling the entire F1 community. Below is your full message.

I see those of you who remain silent, some of you are the biggest stars, but remain silent amid injustice. It is not a sign of anyone in my industry which of course is a white dominated sport. I am one of the only people of color there, but I am alone. I thought you would see why this happens and say something about it, but you can't be with us. I just know I know who you are and I see you. … I am not with those looting and burning buildings, but with those who are protesting peacefully. There can be no peace until our so-called leaders make the change. This is not just the United States, this is the United Kingdom, this is Spain, this is Italy and everything. The way minorities are treated has to change, how people in their country are educated about equality, racism, classism and that we are all equal. We are not born with racism and hatred in our hearts, it is taught by those whom we admire.

Hamilton, 35, is from Stevenage, England. He also recognized his black British father on Sunday, his father's 60th birthday.

Floyd died May 25 at the age of 46 after his neck was immobilized by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. Police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder a few days later. Prominent sports figures in the United States are among those who have reacted.

Hamilton has won 84 Grand Prix races during his F1 career, the second of all time behind Michael Schumacher's 91. The F1 2020 season is still postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.