Lewis Hamilton asks athletes to talk about injustice

Lewis Hamilton is speaking out loud.
The British racing driver turned to social media to urge fellow Formula 1 drivers to use his platform to confront injustice in the wake of George FloydDeath.
"I see those of you who remain silent, some of you are the biggest stars, but remain silent amid injustice," he wrote in his Instagram Stories. "It is not a sign from anyone in my industry that Ofcourse is a white-dominated sport."
Hamilton continued: "I am one of the only people of color there, but I am alone. I thought now you would see why this happens and say something about it, but you cannot be with us. I just know that I know who you are who you are and I see you … "
In another story, the winner of the F1 World Championship showed his support for protesters around the world in their quest for change.
"I am not with those looting and burning buildings, but with those who are protesting peacefully," he said. "There can be no peace until our so-called leaders make the change. This is not just the United States, this is the United Kingdom, this is Spain, this is Italy and everything."
"The way minorities are treated has to change, how can you educate people in your country about equality, racism, classism and that we are all the same!" Hamilton's message continued. "We are not born with racism and hatred in our hearts, it is taught by those whom we admire."
Following his lead, several F1 drivers issued statements about Floyd's death and racial justice. Among them were Charles Leclerc, Daniel Ricciardo, Lando Norris, George Russell, Carlos Sainz, Nicholas Latifi and Sergio Perez.
"To be completely honest, I felt out of place and uncomfortable sharing my thoughts on social media about the whole situation and that is why I have not expressed myself before today," Leclerc tweeted. "I still find it difficult to find the words to describe the atrocity of some videos that I have seen on the Internet. Racism needs to be faced with actions, not silence. Please actively participate, involve and encourage others to spread awareness."
He added: "It is our responsibility to speak out against injustice. Don't keep quiet. I'm standing #BlackLivesMatter."