Lewis Hamilton asks athletes to talk about injustice

Lewis Hamilton is speaking out loud.

The British racing driver turned to social media to urge fellow Formula 1 drivers to use his platform to confront injustice in the wake of George FloydDeath.

"I see those of you who remain silent, some of you are the biggest stars, but remain silent amid injustice," he wrote in his Instagram Stories. "It is not a sign from anyone in my industry that Ofcourse is a white-dominated sport."

Hamilton continued: "I am one of the only people of color there, but I am alone. I thought now you would see why this happens and say something about it, but you cannot be with us. I just know that I know who you are who you are and I see you … "

In another story, the winner of the F1 World Championship showed his support for protesters around the world in their quest for change.