Leah McSweeney criticizes RHONY Nemesis Ramona Singer on the comment "All Lives Matter,quot;

Some people just don't understand what "Black Lives Matter,quot; really means and that it doesn't suggest that the lives of people of other races don't matter! That said, Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer is apparently one of those!

When the reality television celebrity wrote "All Lives Matter,quot; on her IG account amid national outrage over another police murder of a black man, her enemy, Leah McSweeney, responded quickly!

The round trip started with Ramona getting a backlash for not using her platform to talk about George Floyd's tragic death.

In response to an admirer who called her commenting: the What the hell are you doing, girl! Use your voice !!!!! Black lives matter! "She replied with:" All lives matter. "

As you can imagine, her anti Black Lives Matter message did nothing but dip her in more hot water than if she'd just kept quiet.

Shortly after writing that, Ramona disabled her comment section, but social media uses could still get screenshots and Leah saw it too.

It wasn't long before I republished Ramona's answer on her own platform, reacting to her via a shocking emoji and a facial one!

The RHONY star has yet to address his "all lives matter,quot; comment after the backlash he received.

However, he seemed to show support for the actual movement yesterday when he posted a video with the title: ‘Please watch this video on the move. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #Enough Is Enough ".

As you probably know, George Floyd was an American black man who experienced excessive force from the police that led to his death after a store employee called him to report him for trying to buy something with a forged $ bill. twenty.

As evidenced by videos taken by passers-by, a police officer threw him to the ground with one knee to his neck for about 9 minutes and killed him.



