Lawyer representing George Floyd's family to disclose independent autopsy results – Up News Info

The attorney representing George Floyd's family says the findings of an independent autopsy will be announced Monday afternoon.

According to a statement, attorney Ben Crump is scheduled to hold a press conference in Minneapolis about the autopsy findings at 2 p.m.

Floyd died on Memorial Day after an encounter with the Minneapolis police. Video of his arrest on the cell phone showed Derek Chauvin kneeling on his neck for several minutes as he pleaded for help, telling Chauvin and other officers that he couldn't breathe.

In the days following the incident, Chauvin was fired from the police department and charged with murder and manslaughter. The other three officers involved in Floyd's death have not been charged, although Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman said last week that more charges are expected.

According to the criminal complaint against Chauvin, Floyd did not die of traumatic suffocation or strangulation. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office, Floyd's death was the result of being "held by the police, his underlying health conditions, and any potential intoxicants in his system."

Floyd's death sparked protests in Minneapolis and across the country, sparking nationwide discussion of race and police in the United States.

