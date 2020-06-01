LAPD vehicle captured on camera hitting protesters in downtown LA – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An Los Angeles Police Department is conducting an investigation after a patrol cruiser was caught on camera and hit at least two people during protests in downtown Los Angeles following the deadly arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis. .

For full coverage of the situation in Minneapolis, visit CBSMinnesota.com and stream CBSN Minnesota.

A group of protesters was gathering around the LAPD SUV in Pershing Square around 3 p.m. when the vehicle started to accelerate.

The patrol vehicle seemed to hit at least two people before backing up and then driving away.

LAPD responded to the incident in a tweet, saying they are investigating the collision:

“We are aware of the video circulating on social media of a LAPD patrol vehicle involved in a traffic collision with a pedestrian, during one of several spontaneous protests taking place across the city. A traffic report was taken and the incident is under investigation. "

We are aware of the video circulating on social media of a LAPD patrol vehicle involved in a traffic collision with a pedestrian, during one of several spontaneous protests taking place across the city. A traffic report was taken and the incident is under investigation. – LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 1, 2020

It is unclear if there were any injuries.