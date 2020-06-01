Lady GaGa on course to top UK album chart with & # 39; Chromatica & # 39;

The album, with & # 39; Stupid Love & # 39; and & # 39; Rain on Me & # 39 ;, has sold more than the rest of the top 20 albums combined, and has become the best-selling vinyl album in 2020 based on just three days of sales.

Lady Gaga He is on the way to great success at the top of the UK album chart on Friday, June 5: his new release, "Chromatica", is selling more than the rest of the top 20 albums combined.

Featuring the hits "Stupid Love" and "Rain on Me", the album is sure to become the singer's fourth number one hit in the UK, and "Chromatica" has already become the best-selling vinyl album of 2020 based on just three days of sales.

Meanwhile, his collaboration "Rain on Me" with Ariana Grande It has reached the top of the charts in the United States, three days after its debut at number one in the UK.

The song becomes GaGa Billboard Hot 100's fifth number one and Grande's fourth, making her the first artist ever with four number one debuts, breaking a tie with Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey and Duck, which have three rockets topping the list.

Megan Thee Stallion& # 39; Savage & # 39 ;, with Beyonce Knowles, falls to two in the new Hot 100, while DaBaby& # 39; Rockstar & # 39 ;, with Roddy Ricch, rises to three.

Weekend"Blinding lights" and Doja Cat"Say Say" completes the new top five.