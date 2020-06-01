Lachlan Murdoch addresses the Fox team over the death of George Floyd – Up News Info

Fox Corp Chief Executive Officer and CEO Lachlan Murdoch on Monday sent a memo to employees about the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis and the national protests that have erupted since then. The note comes as Hollywood companies continue to emphasize their support for the black community since Floyd's death a week ago.

"This is a time for people to come together in their pain, work to heal, and come together to address injustice and inequity in our country," Murdoch wrote in the memo obtained by Up News Info. He added that his Fox team "has been in my thoughts as we watch the tragic death of George Floyd continue to cause immense pain and spark important discussions across the country."

He also praised "courageous local and national Fox reporters who put themselves at risk to provide the latest information that affects us all and our neighbors across the country." We support all journalists and we will do everything possible to protect their safety and denounce calls and acts of violence against them. "

Related story WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar responds to George Floyd's protests, urging empathy and reflection on storytelling in an internal memo.

Murdoch also urged employees to use the Fox resources available to them, "including our Employee Assistance Program, your HR business partner, and our Inclusion team."

Here is the full note:

Dear colleagues,

The events that have unfolded over the past week have left me shocked and sad. Each of you has been in my thoughts as we see George Floyd's tragic death continue to cause immense pain and spark important debate across the country. It is essential that we grieve with the Floyd family, listen carefully to the voices of peaceful protest, and fundamentally understand that black lives matter.

FOX culture embraces and encourages diversity and inclusion. We often talk about the "FOX Family", and the need to depend on and care for that family has never been more important. We support our black colleagues and the black community as we all come together to seek equality and understanding.

Our mission to provide the best in news is particularly vital at this time. Our brave local and national reporters continue to put themselves at risk to provide the latest information that affects us all and our neighbors across the country. We support all journalists and will do everything possible to protect their safety and to denounce calls and acts of violence against them.

This is a time for people to unite in their pain, work to heal, and unite to address injustice and inequity in our country. This is an ongoing conversation, and no one has all the answers right now. As each of us grapples with how to continue the discussion during this difficult and emotional time, remember that there are many resources available to you, including our Employee Assistance Program, your Human Resources business partner, and our Inclusion team.

As we deal with this national tragedy, stay safe and take good care of yourself and your families.

A cordial greeting,

Lachlan Murdoch