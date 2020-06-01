KUWK: Khloe Kardashian worried about daughter True's future after George Loyd's murder – check out her powerful statement!

Following the tragic death of George Floyd, Khloe Kardashian turned to social media to share a long and deeply personal letter in response to it. It seems like it took Keeping Up with the Kardashians quite a while to complete the powerful statement, as she was delayed a few days compared to many other vocal celebrities.

That said, Khloe admitted that she feared for her daughter, True, as she would have to grow up in such an unfair and unbalanced society and deal with racism.

She began by emphasizing that, like many others, she was angry, heartbroken, and disgusted by the murder of George Floyd. We have seen this many times. Blacks have been discriminated, victimized, and killed for far too long, and have demonstrated superhuman resistance to constant adversity. "

While Khloe is quite privileged as she is white, the same cannot be said for her son.

The 2-year-old girl, sired by basketball player Tristan Thompson, would definitely be at a disadvantage in the United States, and therefore Khloe admitted she feared for her future.

‘It breaks my heart to think that parents have to teach their children how to stay alive. No parent should fear for the safety of their child every time they walk out the door. No mother should live in fear like this, and when I think about my daughter, my future children and all our children, I know that we have to create a better future for them. One full of love, light, compassion and not full of hatred and ignorance, "shared the concerned mother.

The Kardashian promised to instill in her daughter a great deal of love for others without prejudice, regardless of "the color of her skin, her sexuality, or her religious beliefs."

Then he argued that no one is born a racist and that everything is taught.

Khloe also encouraged people to fight for equality and a better future!



