KUWK: Khloe Kardashian reportedly "appreciates,quot; the flirty comments of her former Tristan Thompson, and here's why!

There is no secret that Tristan Thompson always congratulates his ex Khloe Kardashian when she posts something new on social media and fans have definitely noticed. That said, one insider claims to know that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appreciates the words "nice,quot; even though his followers always drag the basketball player over for flirting with her.

Not too long ago, Khloe shared a selfie, and while many accused her of taking photos of her appearance, saying her face looked extremely different from how she normally looks, her baby's flirtatious comment made her feel much better.

In other words, it looks like Tristan has been a great support and confidence-building system and the reality TV celebrity doesn't hate that at all!

This only proves that Little True's parents are very kind former friends despite their rather complicated history together.

The source shared via HollywoodLife that istan Tristan feels very protective of Khloe and doesn't like to see people talk about her looks. He knows that she can defend herself, but he tells her that she is beautiful all the time, both in public and in private. He's always been good at it. Khloe appreciates when Tristan supports her and makes good comments, but she doesn't need them to feel good about herself. "

"The state of their relationship remains what it has been: they are parents and they are solving things one day at a time," they continued.

Tristan's comment simply said "bad,quot; and also included fire, heart, and muscle emojis to cheer her up.

Meanwhile, many other comments were dragging her down for looking too different.

Ad

But at this point, she's used to it, so when someone asked her why she didn't look anything like her, Khloe quickly replied, "From my weekly face transplant clearly."



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

8