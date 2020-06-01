Khloe Kardashian says she will use her & # 39; privilege & # 39; to fight for the BLM movement

WENN

Khloe Kardashian He showed his support for the black community amidst the fight against racism and injustice. The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star went to her Instagram account to share a forceful message on the matter in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"In the past few days I have written and rewritten this many times. The words feel empty, or somehow not enough, but I cannot sit quietly," said the founder of Good American Jeans. "Like many of you, I am angry, heartbroken, and upset about the murder of George Floyd."

He went on to add: "We have seen this many times. Black people have been discriminated, victimized, and killed for too long, and have demonstrated superhuman resistance to constant adversity."

"It is incomprehensible to me that it is 2020 and that people continue to restrict, stereotype, harm and oppress people of color, and that racism is a constant reality," he continued. "It breaks my heart to think that parents have to teach their children how to stay alive."

To pay tribute to George, who was suffocated by a Minneapolis police officer, Khloe said, "I continue to pray for equality for all, understanding and love. I continue to hope that together we can get help to do justice for George. and his family, and every black American who has been killed, abused, abused, and ignored. "

The TV star then promised to use her "privilege to fight for you. I will not let George Floyd's name be forgotten. I will speak and speak against discrimination fearlessly and stronger than ever. I will be with you as we fight together for what Correct. I will vote for those who defend equality and justice, and against racism, intolerance and corruption. I urge you to do the same. "

"This battle is not insurmountable, and any action, however small, may be enough to make a difference, as it will bring us all together to demand change. Please do what you can to make your voice Listen and show compassion, educate yourself and teach others. Sign petitions, send text messages and call, talk to your friends and family about what is happening, protest, demonstrate, cry, yell and scream. " she added. Concluding his message, Khloe wrote: "Change MUST happen! Black lives do matter! We can, we must, and we will change the future."

Khloe is one of the celebrities who talks about the Black Lives Matter movement, including Harry Styles, Elaine Welteroth, Victor Cruz and Travis Scott (II).