Khloe Kardashian is sued for allegedly copying a design of dazzled monkeys

Instagram

Destiney Bleu accuses the star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; of borrowing various items under the guise of being for your personal use before releasing your Good American version.

Up News Info –

A Los Angeles designer is suing Khloe Kardashian and his Good American partners for allegedly ripping off their creations by their stunning costumes.

In legal documents obtained by The Blast, Destiney Bleu Lewis has accused the television star and businesswoman of borrowing various items under the guise of being for her personal use, only to discover that the bosses of Good American had released their own version. similar costumes.

"This case is about dbleudazzled, a small, independent women's clothing company whose designs and commercial attire were copied by defendants Khloe Kardashian and her clothing company Good American," says the legal letter.

In the suit, Lewis claims that his designs have been worn by celebrities such as Beyonce Knowles, Lady Gagaand Mariah Carey.

"From November 2016 to May 2017, Kardashian, through his assistants, repeatedly contacted Lewis and others at d.bleu.He dazzled to order at least sixteen custom-made garments with the false pretense that these garments were for Kardashian's personal use … "declare the plaintiff's attorneys. "At no time did they reveal to Lewis or to anyone at d.bleu.dazz.ed that they were planning to create their own clothing line with similar designs."

"Good American decided it would be easier to remove proven designs from an independent designer."

They also claim that their client's efforts to strike a deal with Kardashian led the reality television star to fire a cease-and-desist letter, in which his legal team called Lewis's complaint a "cheap publicity stunt." and an attempt by Ms Bleu to get her 15 minutes of fame. "