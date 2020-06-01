Kenya Moore shows off her killer curves in a sizzling photo while staying away from political unrest by doing this

Kenya Moore showed the world what she is working on through an amazing photo she recently posted on social media.

In the image, the 49-year-old former beauty queen looked more than dazzling in a yellow dress that featured a plunging neckline that revealed plenty of cleavage.

the True Housewives of Atlanta Star had her long hair cascading over one shoulder. The mother of one completed the look with a pair of sparkly stilettos.

Many fans rushed into the comment section to praise her and shade NeNe Leakes.

A supporter stated, "Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, bears and class … those girls are sooo ghetto and classless. I felt very embarrassed, looking at Nene and Porsha. "

Another commenter shared, "Gorgeous! You are so smart, I love everything about you and Brooklyn." You have definitely beat me this season, nothing but the reality, strength and beauty that come from you. 🥰 "

A third comment read: "@thekenyamoore Why is Nene so infested in your marriage talking dry about you because you didn't get it while Nene was telling Billy Bush the last 2-3 last month in Extra that Gregg sleeps in the basement? So I didn't have any sex too. Why is she so interested in your marriage? They hate seeing you married and not running around to give you a bad name. Please @thekenyamoore talk to Marc, you need marriage advice to tell Mike Hill to call. Marc and talk to him so he can get advice online, don't walk away from your marriage, don't. "

This follower wrote: “You are a beautiful woman. Let no man take you down. It is your loss. Many of us want a family. Take your baby and keep going. You are beautiful to be sad, that handsome man is out there for you. Be safe, you and the baby. Oh yes, be careful with him, with this COVID 19. Keep him out of your house. Worry and cry for Brooklyn. "

While Kenya's co-stars have been actively posting about the protests and riots that take place after the brutal murder of George Floyd by various police officers, she has stayed away from social media and will not be concerned with criticism for not expressing support. for the cause.

Kenya will make Kenya, regardless of what the critics do.



