Kendrick Sampson shows injuries from being hit and shot during Los Angeles protest

The star of & # 39; Insecure & # 39; he joined a large demonstration, protesting the tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, when he was shot by rubber bullets and was hit by police batons.

Kendrick Sampson It offers a close look at the injuries he sustained in the confrontation with the police during a demonstration in Los Angeles. A day after claiming to be hit by police batons and hit by rubber bullets while protesting the tragic death of George Floyd, the "Unsafe"The actor turned to Instagram to share photos of his injuries.

"Before I slide – if you are apprehensive – warning – these are SOME of my close-up injuries," the 32-year-old actor wrote Sunday, May 31, accompanying photos and videos documenting his injuries. "The most obvious are the rubber bullets. They look gross, but I was lucky to get a direct shot from close range and not get much worse, I've posted some in my stories."

"These things hurt and are DANGEROUS," he continued to share. "The guy was aiming at people's HEAD. Rubber bullets have killed people and can cause permanent damage, brain damage, concussions, etc." In the post, he also shared photos of the officers involved. "Spend more to see some of the officers," he encouraged his followers.

"I can see some of their names, but their badge numbers were on the back of their helmets. Purpose," he explained. "ONE of them deleted their name. Others obscured theirs. I need the names and ID numbers. Send a DM and any other evidence to @alwaysbewright. Let's do this. And together let's finish this legacy of slave capture and #DefundPolice #DefendBlackLife. "

Hours earlier, Sampson removed a clip from CNN coverage documenting the violent incident. "This is the clearest video I could find! You can see on my live GI that they started hitting my assistant, Mario (who appeared to support me, after I told him to go home) in the white shirt to my right. " he detailed.

"Then, in this video, look closely, you can see how they shoot him bouncing a rubber bullet off the ground, then you can see me, process that shit, stand in front of him and you can see several of them hit me several times with batons, then an officer points directly at me, without bouncing, and shoots. And punches. That was one of the 7 shots I made, "he said. "They are excruciating. AND they CAN kill."

"Go to my twitter, or my IG lives that I have saved in my feed; you can see them beating, shaking and brutalizing various unarmed protesters after the attack began," Sampson continued. "Then you can see WOMEN, true non-black ACCOMPLICES in the fight, not allies, stepping forward to try to protect and de-escalate. Unfortunately, they were also beaten with batons."

"@mattmcgorry was hit. @jenniferlepps of @cpdaction was hit. THIS IS WHAT THEY DO. THEY WERE DESIGNED AND FOUNDED for this," the "How to escape murder"The actor expressed his anger." @ericgarcetti, you are a GARBAGE MAYOR for encouraging this in your city and standing without hesitation with them. #DEFUNDPOLICE #ProsecuteKillerCops #ProsecuteKillerKKKops ".

Sampson joined the protest, organized by his Build Power and Black Lives Matter initiative, at Pan Pacific Park in West Hollywood on Saturday afternoon, May 30. "We did an event together, peaceful, powerful, talking about the police outlay, talking about building power in our communities and what that really looks like. That's what we were doing," he said in an Instagram Live video.