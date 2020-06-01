Kayleigh McEnany's Deceptive First Month as Press Secretary

ThAlthough she seems to have been at it for years, Kayleigh McEnany gave her first White House. press conference just a month ago, and the Trump administration's fourth press secretary is already living up to the legacy of his disingenuous predecessors.

Despite telling reporters, "I will never lie to you" during his first podium stint, McEnany quickly broke his promise. In his first month of briefings, McEnany has pushed the misleading idea that the FBI setup Michael Flynn, qualified the accusations against Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh "verifiably false"And argued that vote by mail You are more prone to fraud (despite voting by mail many times herself).

In true Trumpian fashion, McEnany has also proven herself to be a master of drift, undergoing impressive feats of logical gymnastics to distract herself from giving the public any concrete information. In a brilliant example, instead of answering direct questions about the current administration, she presented reporters at the White House with a list of questions you would like the Obama news person to ask about the Trump "Obamagate" conspiracy. (Breaking news: the conspiracy does not exist).

Watch the video above to see just how agonizing a McEnany press conference can be, even though we're just getting started.