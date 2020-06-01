Katherine Heigl struggles to explain the inexplicable to her daughter

In the wake of George Floyddeath Katherine Heigl he is expressing his anger.

On Sunday, amid a national protest over Floyd's death and racial injustice, Heigl turned to social media to share her unease and anger at inequality, particularly as the mother of a black child. Heigl and husband Josh Kelley adopted his 8 year old daughter Adalaide nationwide in 2012. The actress is also the mother of an 11-year-old daughter. Naleigh, who were adopted from South Korea in 2009, and a 3-year-old son Joshua.

"I've debated posting this. I don't normally use my platform or social media to say much about the state of our country," Heigl started. "I keep most of those thoughts to myself. I act quietly and behind the scenes. I let those with much more experience, education, and eloquence be the voices for change. But I can't sleep. And when I do, I wake up with a a single thought in my head. How will I tell Adalaide? How will I explain the inexplicable? How can I protect her? How can I break a piece of her beautiful divine spirit to do it? "

The star continued: "I can't sleep. I lay down on my bed in the dark and cry for every mother of a beautiful divine black child who has to extinguish a piece of her beloved baby's spirit to try to keep them alive in a country that has too many sleeping soundly. Eyes closed. Pictures, screams, pleas, and pain disappeared from their minds. Strong, intact white bubbles. But I stayed awake. "