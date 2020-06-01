Katherine Heigl struggles to explain the inexplicable to her daughter

In the wake of George Floyddeath Katherine Heigl he is expressing his anger.
On Sunday, amid a national protest over Floyd's death and racial injustice, Heigl turned to social media to share her unease and anger at inequality, particularly as the mother of a black child. Heigl and husband Josh Kelley adopted his 8 year old daughter Adalaide nationwide in 2012. The actress is also the mother of an 11-year-old daughter. Naleigh, who were adopted from South Korea in 2009, and a 3-year-old son Joshua.
"I've debated posting this. I don't normally use my platform or social media to say much about the state of our country," Heigl started. "I keep most of those thoughts to myself. I act quietly and behind the scenes. I let those with much more experience, education, and eloquence be the voices for change. But I can't sleep. And when I do, I wake up with a a single thought in my head. How will I tell Adalaide? How will I explain the inexplicable? How can I protect her? How can I break a piece of her beautiful divine spirit to do it? "
The star continued: "I can't sleep. I lay down on my bed in the dark and cry for every mother of a beautiful divine black child who has to extinguish a piece of her beloved baby's spirit to try to keep them alive in a country that has too many sleeping soundly. Eyes closed. Pictures, screams, pleas, and pain disappeared from their minds. Strong, intact white bubbles. But I stayed awake. "
Heigl continued to reflect on the impact this moment has had on his "white bubble." "Finally. Painfully. My white bubble, although it is always with me, now begins to bleed. Because I have a black daughter. Because I have a Korean daughter. Because I have a Korean sister and nephews and niece," he wrote.
"It has taken me too long to truly internalize the reality of the abhorrent and wicked and despicable truth of racism," the star acknowledged. "My whiteness prevented me. My education of inclusion, love and compassion seemed normal. I thought that most felt the same as me. I could not imagine a brain that saw the color of someone else's skin than that. Only a color It was naive, childish, blind to those who treated my own sister differently because of the shape of her beautiful almond-shaped eyes, or her beautiful thick hair, or golden skin. I was a child. too long. and now I cry Because what should have changed for now, forever, is still forever. Despair is seeping in. Fear that there is nothing I can do, like a slowly moving poison, is spreading through me. "
As Heigl continued his public statement, the star shared his hopes for the fate of police officers in Floyd's arrest, including Derek Chauvin, who was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter after using his knee. to hold Floyd down. the ground by his neck.
"Then I look at my daughters. My sister. My nephews and niece. George Floyd. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. The hundreds, thousands and millions more we haven't even heard, "he said." I look and fear turns into something else. The sadness heats up and then bursts into flames of anger. Rage."
"I'm not sure what most people think justice is, but right now, to me, it seems like a tough and ugly life in prison for Officer Chauvin and the others who stayed there. On his phone. I want them to pay. , " She continued. "I want that payment to be tough. I want it to be a painful and irrevocable consequence for his evil acts and behaviors and for those consequences to scare all the other racists who still cling to his stupid little hatred." The hatred that alleviates his weakness and cowardice. The hatred that makes them feel powerful and responsible. The hatred that distracts them from their scarcity. "
She told readers, "There may have been a time when I cared about trying to change the mind of a racist. To show you through example and the right words, they are wrong. I don't care anymore. Because of their hearts or minds or souls. I don't care if they die with their ugliness stamped on them. They can take this to their creator and he can deal with them. I want everyone to be so scared by the Officer Chauvin's consequences that they are afraid of breathe in the direction of a black man, woman or child. Much less try to hurt them. I want them to tremble in their beds at night for fear that they too could end up like Chauvin. I want him to be an example of what it happens to a racist in this country. "
She noted, "I am aware that this anger is not very Christian to me. Or was it? Jesus was very angry with the temple. God brought the floods, the famine, the lobster and the pillars of salt. Perhaps the anger is part of the divine. Maybe the heavens want our anger right now. Maybe our anger is theirs. All I know is that I want it to end. Today. Forever. Whatever it takes. "