Katherine Heigl breaks her silence in the "Black Lives Matter,quot; movement – Writes an emotional letter about breaking the spirit of her black daughter

The actress is the last star in Hollywood to use her voice after the murder of George Floyd. As fans of Katherine Heigl know, she is also the mother of an adopted black daughter, so she opened up about her feelings of anger and frustration right now!

The country has been enraged on the streets in the form of fairly violent protests, but also on social media, where they have been demanding change and raising money to end the racial imbalance.

That said, the Grey’s Anatomy star is really upset by the prevalence of racism in the United States and is concerned about the future of her black son.

Katherine and her husband Josh Kelley adopted Adalaide in 2012 and she is now 8 years old.

She is also the mother of another daughter she adopted in 2009 from South Korea and a son who is now 3 years old.

Heigl started his post arguing that he generally doesn't use his social media apps to share his opinion on the state of the country or politics.

But this situation struck differently and she couldn't help but speak.

She continued to share that ‘I (generally) act quietly and behind the scenes. I let those with more experience, education, and eloquence be the voices for change. But I can not sleep. And when I do, I always wake up with a single thought. How shall I tell Adalaide? How am I going to explain the inexplicable? How can I protect it? How could you break a piece of your beautiful spirit to do it? "

Lay I lie in bed in the dark and cry for every mother of a beautiful black child who has to extinguish a part of their baby's spirit to try to keep them alive in a country that has too many people sleeping soundly. Eyes tightly closed. Images and screams, pleas and pain banished from their minds. Strong and intact white bubbles. But I stayed awake. "

The actress mentioned that her "white bubble is starting to bleed,quot; as she has so many people close to her that they would have to go through injustice and danger every day without a change.

Ad

Be sure to read your full letter to learn more about how you feel about this situation!



CelebrityInsider.org – Post views:

4 4