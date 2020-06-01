Karol G's controversial Tweet BLM and his later apologies brought up the issue of fighting blackness in Latinx communities

The Colombian reggaeton artist deleted her tweet but the conversation continues.
On Monday, reggaeton artist Karol G became popular on Twitter because she wrote a dull tweet about the breed, which has since been removed.
Since she literally compared the breed to her dog's coat, people were unhappy and quickly pissed off her troublesome tweet:
But beyond memes, people felt that this served as a good opportunity to discuss the racial prejudices that non-black Latinxes have toward black Latinxes.
Others also called reggaeton artists, in addition to Karol G, for capitalizing on a genre based on Black Latinxs and failing to adequately defend black lives:
Goya, who is part of the Colombian hip-hop trio ChocQuibTown, also spoke about this:
After hours of people calling her, Karol G issued an apology in both English and Spanish.
"I was wrong and I apologize. I want to make it clear that my intentions were correct in the photo I posted earlier. It meant that racism is terrible and that I cannot begin to understand it," he wrote.
"These past few days have been difficult and it is extremely painful to see it continue to happen. YOU NEED TO STOP. There is only one race and it is the human race. I admit that the way I expressed myself was not correct."
However, his apology does not resolve his misstep. People pointed out to him that it is harmful to say that there is only one race:
The tweet about his dog wasn't the only problem, either.
The tweet invalidates the fact that race exists, and right now the main focus should be on how to deal with fighting blackness and helping black lives, rather than just saying race shouldn't be one thing.
Over the weekend, he also tweeted a photo of her titled "It's about living it. I'm happy today." Translation: "It's about living it. Today I'm happy." He published this as many across the United States, and around the world, protest to draw attention to police brutality against blacks.
In conclusion, those of us who are not black Latinos should be more aware of how we demonstrate our alliance. We need to appropriately address the situation at hand, amplifying black voices and sharing resources to assist protesters rather than making general statements that race should not exist.
