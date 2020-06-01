Home Entertainment Karol G's controversial Tweet BLM and his later apologies brought up the...

Karol G's controversial Tweet BLM and his later apologies brought up the issue of fighting blackness in Latinx communities

Bradley Lamb
The Colombian reggaeton artist deleted her tweet but the conversation continues.

On Monday, reggaeton artist Karol G became popular on Twitter because she wrote a dull tweet about the breed, which has since been removed.

The tweet features a photo of her dog and says, "The perfect example of White and Black TOGETHER looking beautiful." It translates as "The perfect example that Black and White TOGETHER look gorgeous."

Since she literally compared the breed to her dog's coat, people were unhappy and quickly pissed off her troublesome tweet:

But beyond memes, people felt that this served as a good opportunity to discuss the racial prejudices that non-black Latinxes have toward black Latinxes.

Translation: "In Colombia, human rights defenders are literally killed for being black and this woman says that this stray dog ​​proves that whites and blacks go hand in hand."

@karolg shows us what many non-black latinx think they are doing well. "All lives matter, race does not matter, we are all human." NOT. just because you don't want to see a career & how it affects every part of a black person's life doesn't mean that it doesn't exist

Lol is not surprised at how Karol G decided to tweet … this is typical with some light Latinos or even brown / black Latinos … refusing to acknowledge their blackness. Colorism is a real thing in Latin culture, it pisses me off

Others also called reggaeton artists, in addition to Karol G, for capitalizing on a genre based on Black Latinxs and failing to adequately defend black lives:

An excellent example of how white Latinos want to act outside their privilege.

Most reggaeton artists have either stayed silent or posted stupid things like Karol and were very disappointed in them. How can they not be on the side of blacks when they make a living from a genre created by blacks?

Goya, who is part of the Colombian hip-hop trio ChocQuibTown, also spoke about this:

@Karolg's messages wanting to show solidarity with this cause; They are an example of how someone who makes music and videos with an Afro-descendant bill, with BLACK idols. It is not clear what RACISM, or Discrimination, or the importance of races is. And it is something that would add a lot. https://t.co/Mrv7F1k92G

Translation: "The messages from Karol G who want to show solidarity with this cause are an example of how someone who makes music and music videos based on Afro-descendant culture with black idols does not understand what racism is, nor discrimination, nor the importance of the race. And it is something that explains a lot. "

After hours of people calling her, Karol G issued an apology in both English and Spanish.

"I was wrong and I apologize. I want to make it clear that my intentions were correct in the photo I posted earlier. It meant that racism is terrible and that I cannot begin to understand it," he wrote.

"These past few days have been difficult and it is extremely painful to see it continue to happen. YOU NEED TO STOP. There is only one race and it is the human race. I admit that the way I expressed myself was not correct."

However, his apology does not resolve his misstep. People pointed out to him that it is harmful to say that there is only one race:

@karolg gordi I love you but please stop saying that races don't exist. please please. pufabo pufabú

Translation: "Gordi, I love you, but stop saying that the race does not exist. Please. Please. Please."

@karolg The "there are no races,quot; discourse invalidates the struggles historically minorities have had to face a cause of racism. Tell your advertiser to send you a better statement or delete your Twitter account.

Translation: "The discourse that 'race does not exist' invalidates the historical struggle of minorities for the rights they have had to face due to racism. Tell your advertiser to hire someone to write [tweet ] or delete your Twitter account. "

The tweet about his dog wasn't the only problem, either.

I don't know who divides society by "Races,quot;. You don't have a white friend, a black cousin, or a considerate partner. You have a friend, a cousin, and a partner. Fuck that 🖕🏽

Translation: "I don't know who came up with dividing society by 'Race'. You don't have a white friend, a black cousin, or a Caucasian couple. Fuck that."

The tweet invalidates the fact that race exists, and right now the main focus should be on how to deal with fighting blackness and helping black lives, rather than just saying race shouldn't be one thing.

Over the weekend, he also tweeted a photo of her titled "It's about living it. I'm happy today." Translation: "It's about living it. Today I'm happy." He published this as many across the United States, and around the world, protest to draw attention to police brutality against blacks.

In conclusion, those of us who are not black Latinos should be more aware of how we demonstrate our alliance. We need to appropriately address the situation at hand, amplifying black voices and sharing resources to assist protesters rather than making general statements that race should not exist.

