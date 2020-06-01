Karol G apologizes after Black Lives Matter Post

Karol G has he apologized after facing a backlash for a post he shared about the Black Lives Matter movement.
On Monday morning, the 29-year-old Colombian singer shared a photo of her black and white spotted dog with the caption "The perfect example of Black and White TOGETHER looking beautiful. #BlackLivesMatter."
The tweet has been removed.
As it becomes a trending topic on Twitter, fans and followers on social networks criticized the singer for sharing what they described as colorblind and muffled tone"
The singer then turned to her Twitter account once more and shared an apology.
"I was wrong and I apologize," he wrote. share an English and Spanish translation of your apology. "I want to make it clear that my intentions were correct in the photo I posted earlier. It meant that racism is terrible and that I cannot begin to understand it."
"These past few days have been difficult and it is extremely painful to see it continue to happen," he continued. "IT MUST STOP. There is only one race and that is the human race. I admit that the way I expressed myself was not correct."
On May 30, Karol also received a backlash from another tweet that reads, "There is only one Race of which we are ALL part. The human race." This translates into "There is only one race and it is of which we are all part, the human race."
She continued to apologize: "I am with Black Lives Matter. Under no circumstances should ANYONE experience such systematic oppression due to the color of their skin or belonging to a minority group and I SUPPORT the protests and actions taken during these times to end the police brutality and racism. "
"I am still learning and taking active steps to help, assist and evoke change," he concluded, "and I continue to educate myself to understand the experience."