Karol G apologizes after Black Lives Matter Post

Karol G has he apologized after facing a backlash for a post he shared about the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Monday morning, the 29-year-old Colombian singer shared a photo of her black and white spotted dog with the caption "The perfect example of Black and White TOGETHER looking beautiful. #BlackLivesMatter."

Its caption translates as: "The perfect example of black and white (color) looking beautiful together. #BlackLivesMatter."

The tweet has been removed.

As it becomes a trending topic on Twitter, fans and followers on social networks criticized the singer for sharing what they described as colorblind and muffled tone"

The singer then turned to her Twitter account once more and shared an apology.

"I was wrong and I apologize," he wrote. share an English and Spanish translation of your apology. "I want to make it clear that my intentions were correct in the photo I posted earlier. It meant that racism is terrible and that I cannot begin to understand it."