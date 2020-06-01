Karmanos Cancer Institute resumes all services as COVID-19 decline cases – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – As the number of patients requiring care for COVID-19 in the entire state of Michigan With the reductions and restrictions established by the Governor lifted, Karmanos Cancer Institute continues to offer all cancer care services.

New patients and those with delayed appointments can now schedule surveillance and follow-up visits, preventive care, and clinical trials. Patients seeking screening services like mammograms and lung cancer screening can also schedule appointments.

How Michigan The only hospital focused solely on cancer, Karmanos continued to treat patients for life-saving treatments throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Improved detection and safety procedures were implemented to keep patients and healthcare workers safe.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the volume of patients seen by the Karmanos Cancer Institute decreased significantly. While this is largely due to restrictions set by the state of MichiganSome patients may have chosen to delay care because of worry or anxiety.

"Although the coronavirus has forced us to consider many risks, the possibility of losing the early diagnosis may be consequential. Patients who delay care or deny evaluation may be in danger of losing treatment before it is too late, "he said. Justin Klamerus, M.D., M.M.M., President, Karmanos Cancer Hospital and Network. "We want to assure anyone diagnosed with cancer that they can be treated in an environment where safety is paramount. We adhere to strict protocols and take extra precautions during this time. Cancer will not wait for COVID to pass, and you should not either. do what ".

The Karmanos Cancer Institute continues to evaluate all symptoms of COVID-19 when they enter. The clinics have also implemented new safety precautions, including modifying waiting rooms to allow for simpler social distancing, better disinfection practices, and the expansion of telehealth offerings. You can find a complete list of safety precautions at www.karmanos.org/karmanossafecare.

About the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute

Karmanos Cancer Institute is based in Detroit, with 16 locations throughout Michigan. As part of McLaren, Karmanos It is the state's largest cancer research and care network. It is one of the best cancer centers in the country as one of the comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute in the United States and the only one located by metro Detroit. Karmanos' cancer experts focus solely on cancer to prevent, detect, and treat, as well as to eradicate all forms of cancer. Your long-term association with the Wayne State University The Faculty of Medicine enhances the collaboration of critical research and academics related to cancer care. For more information, call 1-800-KARMANOS (800-527-6266) or visit www.karmanos.org. Follow Karmanos on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Karmanos Cancer Institute

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.