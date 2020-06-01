Kanye West and Kim Kardashian threaten $ 10 million lawsuit against former bodyguard

WENN / Instar

After Steve Stanulis spoke about his experience working with rapper & # 39; Stronger & # 39 ;, the celebrity couple fires a cease and desist letter warning him of the breach of the confidentiality agreement.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West They have sent a cease and desist letter to their former bodyguard, warning him that if he talks about them again, he could face a lawsuit of $ 10 million (£ 8 million).

According to a letter obtained by TMZ.com, the celebrity couple had their attorneys fire the legal document after their former employee Steve Stanulis appeared on the Hollywood Raw Podcast earlier this year.

In the document, the couple claims that Stanulis violated the confidentiality agreement they signed in February 2016 by appearing in the episode, and Kim and Kanye also allege that he made "false and defamatory" statements about them.

While they did not specify which statements, in particular, they objected to, during the interview, Stanulis spoke about Kanye's alleged "ridiculous" rules, such as insisting on walking 10 steps behind him on city streets and getting angry if he ever blocked A photograph of paparazzi.

The letter concludes by stating that if Stanulis breaks the agreement again, Kim and Kanye will consider filing a lawsuit against him.

However, it is not the first time that the couple has threatened Stanulis. They did something similar in May 2016, at which point they also asked for a public apology from the bodyguard.

After receiving the letter, Stanulis publicist Zack Teperman told TMZ.com that his client appeared on the podcast to promote his new career as an actor and director.

"My client went to a podcast to promote his new movie, and old stories came up that were already out there," Teperman said. "Kanye and Kim's advice to send a threatening letter to intimidate my client against his rights is unwarranted. My client has already made it clear that he respects Kanye, his time working together."

"If Kanye and Kim want to continue further, that is up to them, but I think their time and money would be better suited to help with more pressing issues in our society than what happened many years ago."