Kandi Burruss is celebrating two of her best friends: see the photos she shared

Kandi Burruss celebrates two of her best friends for their birthdays. Take a look at the messages he posted, along with the photos he shared to commemorate these important anniversaries.

This is what he wrote for Shekinah Anderson's birthday:

‘Happy Birthday @thatshekinah !!!!!! If you know Shekinah, then you know that she will pray for you one minute and then curse you the next. So I chose these photos! 😂 I hope you have a great birthday and an amazing year friend. Everyone give @thatshekinah some love! Kandi captioned her post.

This sparked some hate reactions due to the fact that Shekinah felt sorry for a destroyed Gucci store and may recall the massive scandal that Gucci was involved in in 2019.

A commenter said: Después After crying so much in a Gucci store? You are all so materialistic at ATL. All of you celebrities crying over the destruction of things, but you still haven't spoken. Whose side are you really on? They all look real YOUR including the mayor with his half of the fence statement. "

Someone else posted this: "I was crying for the Gucci store,quot; but happy birthday. "

Kandi also posted a message for Monyetta Shaw:

‘Happy Birthday @monyettashaw !!!!!! Welcome to the 40th club. This is a crazy moment, but at least you will always remember your 40th … I pray that today, this year, this decade is full of happiness for you! "Everyone give @monyettashaw a birthday love!"

Monyetta wrote: ‘I will definitely always remember this one! Thanks boo! 😘💜 ’

Apart from this, Kandi recently broached the important topic of police violence during a convo with Brandon Anderson.

Kandi sparked a massive debate in the comments on this topic, as you can imagine due to recent events.

Also, Kandi shared a video on her social media account that managed to move her lately.



