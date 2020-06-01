Kacey Musgraves promises to break the nasty cycle caused by racism

Kacey Musgraves he is "indignant,quot; and "sad,quot;.

The country music superstar took to Twitter on Monday to speak after the death of George Floyd. In her statement to fans, the 31-year-old woman promised to break the cycle caused by racism and "systemic privilege."

"It has been difficult to find the words to adequately convey how indignant and sad I am. WHITE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN SO FALSE FROM THE BEGINNING and I will do everything I can to help break the racism of the damaging, damaging and systemic privileged causes,quot; Musgraves wrote in his message Monday. "I will not be a spectator."

Musgraves too shared a list of how his fans can help in the fight, including signing petitions and donations.

By sharing this statement, Musgraves joins a growing list of stars who talk about Floyd's death. Her murder by the Minnesota police has sparked a call for justice and inspired a series of protests around the world.