Kacey Musgraves promises to break the nasty cycle caused by racism

Kacey Musgraves he is "indignant,quot; and "sad,quot;.
The country music superstar took to Twitter on Monday to speak after the death of George Floyd. In her statement to fans, the 31-year-old woman promised to break the cycle caused by racism and "systemic privilege."
"It has been difficult to find the words to adequately convey how indignant and sad I am. WHITE PEOPLE HAVE BEEN SO FALSE FROM THE BEGINNING and I will do everything I can to help break the racism of the damaging, damaging and systemic privileged causes,quot; Musgraves wrote in his message Monday. "I will not be a spectator."
Musgraves too shared a list of how his fans can help in the fight, including signing petitions and donations.
By sharing this statement, Musgraves joins a growing list of stars who talk about Floyd's death. Her murder by the Minnesota police has sparked a call for justice and inspired a series of protests around the world.
Monday morning George's brother Terrence floyd He spoke about his brother's death and shared his call for change.
"It's been devastating, I feel like I'm still a little callous about it," Terrence said of his brother's death in the ABC News interview with Robin Roberts.
"When you talked to him, he always wanted to motivate you, no matter what you went through," Terrence told Roberts, adding that his brother always saw the "bright side,quot; of things.
Terrence went on to discuss the "destructive unity,quot; that is taking place in some protests while calling for "positive,quot; change.
"I feel like he's outshining what's happening because, as I said, (George) was about peace, it was about unity … the things that are happening now, you can call it unity but it's destructive unity," Terrence said. "It's not what it was about. That's not what my brother was about."
"It's okay to get angry, but channel your anger to do something positive or make a change in another way because we've already come this way," added Terrence. "Anger … damaging his hometown is not the way he would want."
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."