K-Pop Twitter floods Dallas police snitch app with fan cameras

Protesters gather outside the Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas on Saturday, May 30, 2020 Image: via AP

Organizing mass protests and actions requires coordination, cooperation and community assistance. Take, for example, the quick K-pop job on Twitter that crashed a Dallas Police Department app that encourages Dallas residents to report protesters.

Consequence of sound reports that on Sunday Dallas PD I ask Twitter followers will send "video of illegal protest activity," one that erupted across the country in the death of George Floyd, to his iWatch Dallas app. This is an obvious call to the informants, one of Black Lives Matter supporters out loud denigratedand K-pop stan / ally @ngelwy He mobilized forces, tweeting, "DOWNLOAD THE APP AND SEND ALL YOUR FANCAMS !!! SEND ALL !!! DO YOUR JOBS AS HARD AS POSSIBLE! MAKE THEM DRAWN! MAKE THE APP DOWN!"

It worked.

Snitch app below!

Incredible power.

. @ngelwy He has since removed the tweet and urged followers to leave the app, so they don't give Dallas PD access to personal information. Still keep in mind: snitches get fancams.