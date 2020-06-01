Justin Sylvester and Nina Parker talk about protests and Black Lives Matter

An emotional experience
Monday, Justin Sylvester took a moment Daily pop to talk about his experience protesting in Los Angeles over the weekend in response to the death of George Floyd. While images of looting and violence have flooded the news, the E! The host made it clear that the protest "started as an incredible experience."
"Just to see unity with people from different walks of life, different ages, families coming together in an extremely peaceful way was emotional for me, to be completely honest," he recalled. "And I wanted to share it with everyone, so I posted all those photos on social media and posted that video."
Nina Parker, who yesterday spoke to Justin and "other people who were out there,quot; He added that "everything was peaceful for hours,quot; before things got worse.
"Yes, I think that is completely correct," Justin agreed. "I just want to make sure that people understand, the people who were looting and the people who are protesting are two different groups."
In addition to this point, Nina stressed that "people who do not support the protest are running with this narrative."
"Like, everyone who protested decided, you know, to close their backpacks and start looting," he said. "I really don't feel like that's what we've seen."
In fact, Nina called this narrative a "distraction,quot; from the actual problem at hand.
"It is like anything, when you go to a sporting event, there are always people who come to take advantage of a situation," he added.
As for Justin's first-hand experience at the rally, he and his fellow protesters left Rodeo Drive at 4 p.m. for the peaceful march "and walked to The Grove,quot; in Los Angeles, he said.
"And around 7 p.m. when the tensions increased, tear gas came out, the bullets began to fly, the police cars caught fire," he said. "You know, when things went away, I went home."
Furthermore, Justin felt the urge to get to a "peaceful place,quot; as he could "say it was going to become something,quot;, something he and others "weren't looking to be a part of."
The important conversation did not stop there as Justin and Nina had a candid conversation about Black Lives Matter. While celebrities like it Jennifer Lopez and others have shared a meme that says: "It is not white against black, it is everyone against racists," Nina shared that criticism on social networks has sounded in the publication for missing the point.
In response, Nina reflected on why people are so afraid to call this "a black problem." For Justin, because of the politically correct climate, he believes it is easier for people to "make this a human rights problem." Justin understood this mentality by reflecting on his participation in the Women's March.
"When I went to the Women's March, it's not because I had an ovary or even experienced something similar to what some of the women had experienced at Me Too, I was there because they didn't listen to them and I wasn't treated the same," she said. "And I went there and supported and that's how I felt. It wasn't a women's problem for me."
While Nina understood this point, she emphasized the need not to dilute the issue by erasing the word black. As Justin noted, the use of the hashtag "All Lives Matter,quot; "defends (s) what is happening in this country."
As the conversation continued, Nina contributed, "I feel like, as soon as someone posts something that says: & # 39; Black Lives Matter & # 39 ;, you are instantly inundated with hashtags that say: & # 39; All Lives Matter & # 39; And it's crazy for me because … if we are marching for AIDS, there are no people who come up with signs that say, "What about cancer?"
Nina was frustrated and confused by the response to using the Black Lives Matter hashtag.
"Most people will not admit to being racist! If you get close to most people, they will say they are not racist," he continued regarding the troublesome meme. "This is just an easy way to escape without saying 'Support Black Lives Matter'."
For these important ideas and more, be sure to check out Daily pop The highlight above.
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."