Justin Sylvester and Nina Parker talk about protests and Black Lives Matter

An emotional experience

Monday, Justin Sylvester took a moment Daily pop to talk about his experience protesting in Los Angeles over the weekend in response to the death of George Floyd. While images of looting and violence have flooded the news, the E! The host made it clear that the protest "started as an incredible experience."

"Just to see unity with people from different walks of life, different ages, families coming together in an extremely peaceful way was emotional for me, to be completely honest," he recalled. "And I wanted to share it with everyone, so I posted all those photos on social media and posted that video."

Nina Parker, who yesterday spoke to Justin and "other people who were out there,quot; He added that "everything was peaceful for hours,quot; before things got worse.

"Yes, I think that is completely correct," Justin agreed. "I just want to make sure that people understand, the people who were looting and the people who are protesting are two different groups."