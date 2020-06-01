Justin Bieber embarrassed for not using the platform to tackle racism before George Floyd's death

WENN

While & # 39; Intentions & # 39; He admits to CNN commentator Angela Rye that he feels bad, his wife Hailey Baldwin promises to continue learning how to be an ally of African American communities.

Justin Bieber it has opened up to the "shame" it is experiencing by not calling for daily racism against African-American citizens in the United States.

Conversation on the topic has been ongoing for the past week (begins May 25), as riots spread across the United States following the murder of unarmed police suspect George Floyd at the hands of white Minneapolis officers. .

Speaking live on Instagram with his wife Hailey Baldwin and CNN commentator Angela Rye, the hit creator "Intentions" confessed that she "feels bad" for not using her platform more proactively to support African American communities.

"I've been embarrassed in the sense of, why did these murdered men lead me to almost cover my eyes? Why now? I feel bad when it comes to that," he admitted.

Supermodel Hailey shared the discussion in her main feed and explained in the caption: "As a white woman, I know I am privileged and did not always understand what that really meant."

"I will never understand what it is like to be racially outlined and attacked and wake up every day without knowing if I could lose my life because of the color of my skin," he continued. "I want to know better so I can do better and I will not stop asking these questions and having these conversations … I want to continue learning how to be an ally, and I refuse to continue walking through life being ignorant."

He went on to urge fans to have an open discussion and not be afraid to ask important questions for improvement, even if some ridicule them.

"People are nervous about saying the wrong thing, and I think this conversation is very healthy, because it's not about saying the wrong thing," he said. "Even if we say the wrong thing, correcting ourselves in love and respect and saying, 'I'm telling you this because we respect each other and I want you to understand.'