Jon Jones confiscates spray cans from protesters: "Why the hell are you a teenage punk who destroys our cities?"

Jon Jones went viral on social media after posting an Instagram video of him arresting protesters in Albuquerque, N.M., and confiscating his spray cans on Sunday night.

The 32-year-old, who announced earlier that night that he is revoking his UFC light heavyweight championship, told the young protesters that vandalism "is not the way," as they quickly delivered the cans at 6-4, 205 pounds. world class fighter.

"Is this … even about George Floyd?" Jones wrote in his Instagram post. "Why the hell are you a punk, teenagers destroying our cities? As a young black man, believe me, I am also frustrated, but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse. If you have love for your city, protect you s … All the old bosses need to talk, call the young members of their family and tell them to come home tonight. "

Earlier Sunday, Jones honored George Floyd, who was killed by Minneapolis police on May 25, by posting a photo of Floyd as a baby with his mother.

In the days after Floyd's death, athletes across the country, and even abroad, have spoken out against police brutality and racial injustice.