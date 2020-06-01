Joining the crowds of Denver protesters carries the risk of exposure to COVID-19. Here's how to protect yourself and when to get tested.

Demonstrations in downtown Denver over the death of George Floyd have the potential to increase coronavirus infections, although public health experts said Monday it is still too early to know how big the peak is in cases where Colorado could see.

Mayor Micheal Hancock over the weekend urged protesters, even those without symptoms, to get tested for the coronavirus at the Pepsi Center, where the city has a free access test site.

People who want to test first must register online or by calling 311, and be prepared to test within 24 hours.

While the protests took place outside, large crowds gathered and authorities deployed tear gas and fired peppercorns, all of which have the capacity to increase the risk of exposure for protesters during a respiratory pandemic.

"Using any agent that generates a lot of coughing among people in dense group settings, when people are around, that will raise the risks considerably," said Glen Mays, professor of health policy at the School of Public Health at Colorado.

"It is important to participate in these activities," Mays said of the protests, which entered their fifth night in downtown Denver on Monday. He added: "It is really unfortunate because the two problems we are dealing with stem from discrimination and inequality."

Protesters have taken to the streets of Denver and cities across the country to protest systematic racism after the death of Floyd, a black man who was killed in Minnesota after a white police officer pressed his knee to the neck for nearly nine minutes.

The pandemic has also highlighted existing racial inequalities, as Coloradoans are dying from COVID-19 at a disproportionately high rate.

The protests come as Colorado has begun reopening businesses, restaurants, and parks. And there are indications that the social distancing policies implemented at the start of the outbreak have slowed the spread of the new coronavirus, with the decrease in deaths and hospitalizations from COVID-19 in recent weeks.

These are good signs for those who attended the protests, said Dr. Connie Savor Price, medical director of Denver Health.

"Of the people who do gather, fewer are likely to become infected based on the data we have from our city and state," he said, adding: "We will know more about the impact of these protests in the days to come."

Rachel Herlihy, the state epidemiologist, estimates that one in 300 Coloradons could be carrying the coronavirus, and said it is difficult to trace who might have been around an infected person in a large crowd.

"Obviously, it's difficult to do it in an environment where you don't know who you've had contact with," Herlihy said.

The new coronavirus is spread mainly through drops when someone yells, sings, sneezes, or coughs, and people are most at risk when they are within 3-6 feet of an infected person, including carriers of the virus who do not have symptoms, said Dr. Michelle Barron, medical director of infection control and prevention at the University of Colorado UCHealth Hospital.

"We really don't have a good idea of ​​what that risk is," he said, adding: "It depends on the moment because if you walk and move actively there is less risk of exposure."

Medical and public health experts said attendees should monitor themselves for symptoms, which can appear two to 14 days after exposure, and include fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, loss of taste. or smell and nausea, according to the EE. USA Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Any large gathering of people in close proximity to each other can facilitate the spread of COVID-19, so we are asking anyone who believes they have been exposed (whether in a protest or otherwise) to take advantage of COVID-19. gratuitous. Evidence available at the Pepsi Center, "said Laura Swartz, spokeswoman for the city's joint information center, in an email.

She said the risk of exposure to the coronavirus in the protests is "really high," and that the city will not ask test takers if they have attended a protest.

To stay safe during a protest and limit the transmission of COVID-19, attendees should wear a mask and glasses, and they should disinfect their hands after touching anything communal and before touching their faces. Protesters should also limit how close they are to others (they may be six feet away in protests) and practice social distancing at other times, according to medical and public health experts.

Public health experts also suggested finding ways to conduct demonstrations to reduce the risk of exposure for those pushing for social change.

"Silent protests are probably safer," said Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, an infectious disease doctor and biosecurity fellow at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Safety.

Denver Post writer Meg Wingerter contributed to this report.

